CORK FARMING NEWS: Teagasc host open day at Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork

13 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Teagasc Moorepark Open Day 2021 Day is taking place on Tuesday 14th, Wednesday 15th & Thursday, 16th September 2021. It is repeated over the 3 days to ensure compliance with government Covid-19 guidelines. The event consists of a planned onsite event and also a virtual event on Wednesday.

Open Day Topics

Open Day topics will include:

strategies to increase farm efficiency and profitability grassland management and nutrient use efficiency The Signpost Programme DairyBeef 500 campaign dairy cow breeding developing a Great Farm Workplace



Virtual Events

Wednesday September 15th, 7pm – Industry Forum

At 7pm on Wednesday there will be a Moorepark’21 virtual event broadcast live from the Open Day venue. This virtual event will be an industry forum on challenges and opportunities facing the Irish dairy industry;

Facilitated by Sharon Ní Bheoláin from RTÉ, the panel discussion will feature:

Mr. Charlie McConalogue, Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine;

Professor Gerry Boyle, Director of Teagasc;

John Jordan, Chief Executive of Ornua;

Marie Donnelly, Chairperson of Climate Change Advisory Council

Wednesday September 15th, 9am – 2021 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

At 9am on Wednesday morning, an awards ceremony celebrating the 2021 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards will take place.

The Dairy Edge Podcast at Moorepark ’21

An episode of The Dairy Edge podcast will be released on each day of Moorepark ’21. Emma-Louise Coffey will be joined by special guests to discuss topics of interest to dairy farmers. Details of the topics and speakers can be seen below:

Tuesday, 14th September

Leading reproductive technologies; have they a role to maximise your herds potential?

Dr Stephen Butler, Teagasc

Wednesday, 15th September

How will the new Nitrates policy impact on your farm business?

Jack Nolan, Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine (DAFM)

Thursday, 16th September

Making your milking process more labour and energy efficient

Dr. John Upton, Ryan Prendergast, Fergal Buckley, Teagasc

There are three ways to listen to the podcast:

Background

The Irish dairy industry has been the fastest growing dairy-sector in the EU over the last 10-years, which has contributed greatly to improved economic prosperity in rural Ireland and to growth in employment and exports. These achievements have occurred alongside growing environmental pressures concerning agricultural emissions (GHG and ammonia), reduced water quality and biodiversity loss. Given the ambitious national environmental targets that have been adopted, the dairy industry needs to operate farming systems that are sustainable in economic, social and environmental terms. There is, therefore, an urgent requirement for dairy farmers to adopt new technologies and manage their farming system to minimise its impact on climate change, water and air quality and biodiversity.