Weekly news from Glanmire Macra na Feirme – @GlanmireMacra

13 September 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

It was a busy week for Glanmire as we held our first in person meeting since before lockdown. It was great to be able to see our members in person. There was also a zoom option on the night also for anyone who couldn’t make the meeting in person. We had tea, coffee and chats before we went home for the night. We are really looking forward to our next event and can’t wait to see more of our members in person soon.

Sunday saw us travel further afield as our members joined Cork County Macra for tubing. Members from all over Cork came together to have a social outing. Although the weather wasn’t great, it didn.t dampen our spirits. Many of our thrill seeking members tried out the tubing slide with the rain adding to the speed and fun of the event. Thanks a million to everyone in Cork County Macra for a fantastic day out. We look forward to the next event and to seeing members from all over Cork County.

Next weekend sees our members hit the road again as we are determined to get out and get active again. We will be travelling to Ballyhass for our club officer training day as we take on the team, water and high ropes challenges. We have at least 8 members attending on the day so it’s sure to be fun

Don’t forget to keep an eye on our social media pages for upcoming events as we kickstart the new macra year. We also set up a new tiktok page this week so make sure to give @glanmiremacra a follow. New members are always welcome so make sure to send us a message.