Council asks citizens to STOP stealing STOP signs

24 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Council has reported the incidents to An Garda Siochana after STOP signs were stolen from multiple locations

Cork County Council wishes to alert people to a recent spate of STOP sign thefts as a very serious road safety issue that puts lives at risk

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan highlighted how

“What has happened across these locations is of immense concern. Cutting down or stealing a STOP sign is not a game. It puts all our road users at risk. It can lead to serious crashes if drivers are not aware that they need to stop at a junction. Cork County Council is taking these incidents extremely seriously and have reported the matter to Gardaí. I am urging people to report any suspicious activity and to please think of the possible ramifications of how these actions could impact on innocent victims.”

Section 13(10)(a)(III) of the Roads Act 1993 states: