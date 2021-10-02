2 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council has recently launched a series of interactive walking tours around Cork city centre. There are currently four tours for people to enjoy, each with a different theme that explores the city’s history and culture:

Cork Street Art

Shandon Mile

South Parish

River Lee Bridges.

Grab a coffee and discover the oldest bridge in the city, learn a little about Agnes Mary Clerke, admire the tribute to the Rolling Stones’ 1965 gig in Cork city, or simply stroll the routes and uncover the many other gems along the way.

Launching the tours, Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher said: “The walks are a great way to get out and enjoy some of the many points of interest around the city that we have passed hundreds of times without knowing the story behind them.”

Frank Fitzgerald, Sustainable Transport Officer with Cork City Council, noted that “Cork is such a walkable city, and these tours might entice people to leave the car at home and explore more of the city by foot. The tours are designed to suit all abilities and they are easy to follow on your mobile phone or tablet.”.

The walks are available on the Cork City Council website at https://www.corkcity.ie/en/things-to-do/parks-outdoors/cork-city-walks/