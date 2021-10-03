3 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork’s Church of Ireland Bishop Paul Colton to receive Pride of Cork Award 2021

When: Friday 26 November 2021 at 7:30pm (ticketed event with a dinner)

Where: Silersprings Hotel

The Pride of Cork Award 2021 will be presented to the Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Dr Paul Colton. The award is awarded to people, organisations and communities who are nominated by the people of Cork in a public call for nominations. The ‘Pride of Cork Award’ awards are associated with well-known Cork businessman Michael Mulcahy, who has been behind other awards schemes over the years.

Bishop Paul is recognised for numerous reasons, such as his night prayers during the Covid-19 pandemic that gave hope, solace and inspiration, his inclusiveness for all in our society and his ability to speak out and be heard in Civic, Church and State matters, among others.

As the longest-serving Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross in over 400 years, and as the longest-serving Bishop still in office in the Anglican Churches of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales, Dr Colton is also recognised for the affection that the people have for him as a person and as a Church leader.

I had been told a long time ago that I was nominated for this award by various people. Looking around at the other award winners I feel both honoured and inadequate, but would like to express my thanks to everyone, including the judges and those who nominated me. These have been demanding times when we’ve all been doing the best we can to support one another and that is all I thought I was doing. Thank you.