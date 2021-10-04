Funding approval for interim flood protection works in Bantry #WestCork

4 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., has announced the approval of Cork County Council’s application under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme. Under the scheme, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has approved funding of €101,578 for interim works in Bantry (pending the culvert works and the wider Bantry Flood Relief Scheme), including mobile pumps, sump chambers, sealing gullies, non-return valves, large sandbags and associated works.