Carrigaline Weekly News

8 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Singing Talent

Carrigaline native, Tenor Peter O’Reilly will be giving a recital in Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral on Wednesday, October 13th at 13.10 accompanied by Robbie Carroll. He will be singing a programme with works by Handel, Wolf, Fauré, Godard and others. Admission to the recital is €5. Seating is limited by social distancing, so arrive in good time. The recital will also be live streamed by using the following link https://churchservices.tv/corkstfinbarre.

Peter O’Reilly graduated with a First-Class Honours Bachelor of Music from MTU Cork School of Music in 2020, and is currently working towards his Masters in Performance at MTU Cork School of Music where he studies under the guidance of Mary Mc Sweeney. He is a multiple prize winner and is a regular featured soloist for the MTU Cork School of Music ‘Opera Platform’.

Peter, who is grandson of Agnes and Jimmy O’Reilly, is a past pupil of Carrigaline Community School and was an active member of Carrigaline GAA, having won a county medal at underage, until he discovered and pursued his love for music.

Active Retired

28 members of Carrigaline Active Retirement Association visited Liscarroll Donkey Sanctuary on Thursday last where they met ‘Lorcan’, their adopted donkey. They called to Doneraile House for lunch on the way where they enjoyed a walk in the peace and tranquillity of the grounds before they journeyed on to Liscarroll. This Thursday CARA meet in the Lions Youth Centre and Tuesday October 12th they go on a four day outing to Sligo.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed are re-erecting their enlarged polytunnel in a new location on the eastern side of their site. Gardening is very popular with the Men and the polytunnel which is to be divided into plots will be ready for the next season. The walking group visited Novartis woodland walkway on Monday last while the Shed choir continues to practice on Tuesdays. Enquiries Roger Morrissey 0877485803.

GAA Open Market

The open market which started up during the summer with 18 stall holders in the Carrigaline GAA grounds continues to expand with an attendance of 27 stalls last Friday. Open from 10.30am to 2.30pm the market which has a wide range of food stalls has become very popular with many for a mid-day meal. Meanwhile the Carrigaline Country Markets also open on Fridays from 8.30am to 10.30am in the Band Hall, are celebrating their 45 years and have a solid base of suppliers and customers many of whom pre order their regular shop every week.

Macra

Carrigaline Macra congratulates their secretary Eamon Hora on his recent engagement to fellow member Ellen Fogarty. Best wishes and a long life of health and happiness together were extended to both by the branch.

Carrigaline Macra would like to offer warm birthday wishes to Barry Cogan as he celebrates his 85th birthday. Barry is a founder member of Carrigaline Macra and continues to support them in every way possible and they greatly appreciate this.

Many of their members enjoyed a great night out in The Stables Bar, Carrigaline on Saturday September 18th. It was wonderful to be able to meet up in person and catch up with each other again after so many months apart.

On Sunday September 26th Seandún Macra organised a day out at the FootGolf in Kinsale. Members from across the region enjoyed a fun-filled day despite the weather! Well done to James Cassidy from Ballincollig Macra who was the overall winner on the day.

Muskerry Macra are running a photo competition. They are looking for photos that best represent farming over the summer. Competition closes this Friday October 8th. Check out Muskerry Macra’s Instagram page on how to enter and all the prizes that are up for grabs.

Make sure to check out their Facebook page (Carrigaline Macra) and Instagram account (@carrigalinemacra) to keep up to date with club activities. New members are always welcome.

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise put on a great performance of traditional music on the main stage in Fitzgerald’s Park for the Cork Folk Festival on Sunday last. They opened the afternoon’s programme with 43 musicians playing on the stage. Later in the evening the Under 12, under 15 and under 20 grupaí attended their weekly classes in Douglas ICA Hall. The beginner music classes in the Gaelscoil are started while all other classes continue on Zoom. Enquiries douglas@comhaltas.net

Tidy Towns

Auctioneer Dan Howard made a €500 cheque presentation to Tidy Towns at their HQ in the Owenabue car park on Tuesday September 28th. Dan said that he lives in Carrigaline, his children go to school here, he likes what Tidy Towns do and he is glad to support them.