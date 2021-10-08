Wilson Architecture announces three new executive position appointments

8 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Wilson Architecture (St Patrick’s Place, Wellington Road, Cork) is delighted to announce the promotion of three senior staff members to executive positions within the company. Peter O’Donovan has been appointed to the Board as a Director, with Marcus Reid and Brian Westlake being appointed Associate Directors.

Peter O’Donovan has been an Associate Director with Wilson Architecture and has worked with the company for over 18 years. During that period he has been involved in the management of numerous large-scale commercial, residential, educational, and leisure projects for the practice. Peter’s key expertise includes project management, planning, health and safety, regulatory compliance, detail design, and on-site operations.

Marcus Reid is a Senior Architect with Wilson Architecture, and is the Lead Architect in the Dublin Office. Marcus has 20 years experience in the design and project management of various construction projects with design and delivery experience on all aspects of retail, commercial, office, residential and leisure buildings. His core philosophy and ability is the promotion of an integrated design approach in the delivery of complex building projects within a multidisciplinary team, to create cost effective and sustainable outcomes.

Brian Westlake is a Chartered Architectural Technologist and has worked with Wilson Architecture for over 13 years. Brian has been involved in many large-scale education, residential, civic and commercial projects. His key expertise includes project management, multidisciplinary design co-ordination through the use of BIM related software systems, detailed design development, regulatory compliance, and on-site operations.

Speaking about their appointments, Frank O’Mahony, Managing Director of Wilson Architecture said “I would like to congratulate Peter, Marcus and Brian on their promotions which are truly deserved. All three are long serving and dedicated members of the Wilson Architecture team, whose efforts to date have significantly contributed to the success of the firm, and more importantly, will continue to do so in the future.”

A multi-award winning firm, Wilson Architecture has offices in Cork, Dublin and China. The company works on a range of projects from commercial to residential, and pharmaceutical to education; and includes a dedicated interior design studio. Wilson Architecture works collaboratively with clients, design teams, and construction contractors to ensure a hands-on approach to delivering successful projects.

For more information on Wilson Architecture visit www.wilsonarchitecture.ie.