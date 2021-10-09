15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
eir’s 5G signal expands into 44 more locations in Cork

9 October 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

eir, has announced that its 5G network is now available in 44 locations across Cork City and County, with national coverage of the network now reaching more than 70% of the population of Ireland. Cork customers can access the superfast technology, availing of eir’s 5G network in several locations including; Allihies, Ballincollig, Ballingeary, Ballinhassig, Bandon, Bantry, Belgooly, Blarney, Bweeng, Carrigaline, Carrigtwohill, Castlemartyr, Charleville, Clonakilty, Cobh, Cork City, Crosshaven, Douglas, Dublin Pike, Dunmanway, Fermoy, Glanmire, Grange Hill, Kanturk, Macroom, Mallow, Maryborough Hill, Middleton, Millstreet, Mitchelstown, Mount Gabriel, Newmarket, Oldcourt, Ovens, Passage West, Raffeen, Rathmore, Riverstick, Rooska, Skull, Timoleague, Waterfall, Wilton and Youghal.

The build of Ireland’s largest 5G network began in October of 2019, and just two years later the network now spans 336 towns and cities, across 1,110 sites. eir’s 5G network is complemented by eir’s 4G network which is available to more than 99% of the geography of Ireland.

With 5G, eir customers will be able to download their favourite shows instantly, stream high-definition content without buffering and enjoy lag-free low-latency gaming. 5G offers speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G and 5G technology will substantially enhance business connectivity, enabling greater reliability, speed and connection. eir’s 5G network has been independently tested and yet again awarded the title of Ireland’s ‘Best 5G Availability’, by Ookla, in its most recent Q3 results for Ireland. Ookla is the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analysis, and has the most comprehensive analytics on worldwide internet performance and accessibility.

eir CEO Carolan Lennon said: “At eir our purpose is to connect for a better Ireland, and we do this by building world class communication infrastructure. Infrastructure which has become utterly essential to all parts of our lives as staying connected is more important now than ever. We are extremely proud of the rapid progress we have achieved in building Ireland’s largest, and best available 5G network in just under two years.

5G isn’t just about faster connectivity, this is future proof technology that brings with it the power to unlock innovation and benefits for people, businesses, education, communities and governments. Bringing our network to more than 70% of the population is a significant milestone and we won’t stop there. We will continue to expand, we will continue to support people and businesses as they realise the potential of 5G technology. I want to thank our remarkable network team who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic improving and transforming communications across our country.

eir’s 5G service is available to eir customers on a range of 5G compatible devices including the new iPhone 13 and Samsung’s Galaxy Flip 3, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S21, the OPPO Find X3 Neo and many more. eir’s 5G services offer the broadest range of devices available in Ireland and the best value plans with No Limits 5G Data included for only €49.99 for eir broadband customers.

eir’s 5G network is available in 336 towns and cities across Ireland:

1 Ashbourne Meath
2 Athlone Westmeath
3 Athy Kildare
4 Balbriggan Dublin
5 Boyle Roscommon
6 Bray Wicklow
7 Carlow Carlow
8 Carrick on Shannon Leitrim
9 Carrickmacross Monaghan
10 Carrigaline Cork
11 Castlebar Mayo
12 Cavan Cavan
13 Cellbridge Kildare
14 Clonmel Tipperary
15 Cobh Cork
16 Collon Louth
17 Cork City Cork
18 Drogheda Louth
19 Dublin City Dublin
20 Dundalk Louth
21 Emo Rural Laois
22 Ennis Clare
23 Galway City Galway
24 Kilkenny Kilkenny
25 Killarney Kerry
26 Knock Airport Rural Mayo
27 Letterkenny Donegal
28 Limerick City Limerick
29 Longford Longford
30 Malahide Dublin
31 Mallow Cork
32 Maynooth Kildare
33 Mitchelstown Cork
34 Mountbellew Galway
35 Mullingar Westmeath
36 Naas Kildare
37 Navan Meath
38 Nenagh Tipperary
39 New Ross Wexford
40 Sligo Sligo
41 Swords Dublin
42 Thurles Tipperary
43 Tralee Kerry
44 Trim Meath
45 Tullamore Offaly
46 Waterford City Waterford
47 Westport Mayo
48 Wexford Wexford
49 Monaghan Monaghan
50 Wicklow Wicklow
51 Tramore Waterford
52 Enniscorthy Wexford
53 Skerries Dublin
54 Shannon Clare
55 Portmarnock Dublin
56 Dungarvan Waterford
57 Kildare Kildare
58 Ratoath Meath
59 Gorey Wexford
60 Youghal Cork
61 Ballinasloe Galway
62 Buncrana Donegal
63 Edenderry Offaly
64 Fermoy Cork
65 Dunboyne Meath
66 Lusk Dublin
67 Passage West Cork
68 Birr Offaly
69 Clane Kildare
70 Loughrea Galway
71 Stepaside Dublin
72 Rush Dublin
73 Portlaoise Laois
74 Callan Kilkenny
75 Tullow Carlow
76 Bundoran Donegal
77 Lifford Donegal
78 Middleton Cork
79 Lahinch Clare
80 Ennistymon Clare
81 Kilrush Clare
82 Killaloe Clare
83 Mulhuddart Dublin
84 Falcarragh Donegal
85 Scarriff Clare
86 Milltown Malbay Clare
87 Kilkee Clare
88 Carrigtwohill Cork
89 Castlemartyr Cork
90 Punchestown Kildare
91 Castledermot Kildare
92 Charleville Cork
93 Blarney Cork
94 Millstreet Cork
95 Newmarket Cork
96 Rathmore Cork
97 Crosshaven Cork
98 Ballingeary Cork
99 Dingle Kerry
100 CastleIsland Kerry
101 Ahascragh Galway
102 Oranmore Galway
103 Kilcock Kildare
104 Monasterevin Kildare
105 Enfield Kildare
106 Kilcullen Kildare
107 Blessington Wicklow
108 Ballindine Mayo
109 Roscommon Roscommon
110 Mountcharles Donegal
111 Castlepollard Westmeath
112 Slane Meath
113 Kiltimagh Mayo
114 Newport Tipperary
115 Clogherhead Louth
116 Baileborough Cavan
117 Donabate Dublin
118 Lucan Dublin
119 Carrickmines Dublin
120 Citywest Dublin
121 Castlewarden Kildare
122 Ballina Mayo
123 Bandon Cork
124 Kilmallock Limerick
125 Tinnahealy Wicklow
126 Ballyveale Carlow
127 Abbeyleix Laois
128 Rossmore Carlow
129 Baltinglass Wicklow
130 Rathsallagh Kildare
131 Delgany Wicklow
132 Woodenbridge Wicklow
133 Fethard Tipperary
134 Kanturk Cork
135 Cahir Tipperary
136 Milehouse Wexford
137 Clonakilty Cork
138 Timoleague Cork
139 Bantry Cork
140 Ballyragget Kilkenny
141 Moate Westmeath
142 Ferbane Offaly
143 Gormanstown Meath
144 Ballyboughal Dublin
145 Moyvalley Meath
146 Lemybrien Waterford
147 Allihies Cork
148 Raffeen Cork
149 Cloghan Offaly
150 Pike of Rushall Laois
151 Kells Meath
152 Athboy Meath
153 Delvin Westmeath
154 Croom Limerick
155 Adare Limerick
156 Newcastlewest Limerick
157 Kilmihil Clare
158 Ballingarry Limerick
159 Borrisokane Tipperary
160 Toomevara Tipperary
161 Claregalway Galway
162 Clifden Galway
163 Achill Mayo
164 Claremorris Mayo
165 Belmullet Mayo
166 Ballyshannon Donegal
167 Raphoe Donegal
168 Carlingford Louth
169 Roosky Roscommon
170 Kinsealy Dublin
171 Cornafulla Roscommon
172 Ballybrittas Laois
173 Barranisky Wicklow
174 Ballinacarrow Sligo
175 Thomastown Kilkenny
176 Leixlip Dublin
177 Ballincollig Cork
178 Oldcourt Cork
179 Glanmire Cork
180 Liscannor Clare
181 Patrickswell Limerick
182 Dalkey Dublin
183 Dunmanway Cork
184 Sixmilebridge Clare
185 Hacketstown Carlow
186 Castlefinn Donegal
187 Athgoe Dublin
188 Balrothery Dublin
189 Sallins Kildare
190 Allenwood Kildare
191 Moone Kildare
192 Castlecomer Kilkenny
193 Listowel Kerry
194 Lispole Kerry
195 Kenmare Kerry
196 Ballymahon Longford
197 Mountdillon Longford
198 Castlebellingham Louth
199 Drumsna Leitrim
200 Arless Laois
201 Mountrath Laois
202 Rathdowney Laois
203 Clonard Meath
204 Summerhill Meath
205 Duleek Meath
206 Ballivor Meath
207 Ballybay Monaghan
208 Ballyhaunis Mayo
209 Ballaghaderreen Roscommon
210 Ballysadare Sligo
211 Collooney Sligo
212 Borrisoleigh Tipperary
213 Clogheen Tipperary
214 Kilmacthomas Waterford
215 Milltownpass Westmeath
216 Arklow Wicklow
217 Blackwater Wexford
218 Kilmore Quay Wexford
219 Kildavin Carlow
220 Abbeyfeale Limerick
221 Greystones Wicklow
222 Ballybrit Galway
223 Athenry Galway
224 Caherconlish Limerick
225 Islandeady Mayo
226 Ballyneety Limerick
227 Ballyconnell Cavan
228 Riverstick Cork
229 Belgooly Cork
230 Killashandra Cavan
231 Howth Dublin
232 Mount Merrion Dublin
233 Killimor Galway
234 Straffan Kildare
235 Stabannan Louth
236 Moville Donegal
237 Manorhamilton Leitrim
238 Macetown Dublin
239 Ballybofey Donegal
240 Newbridge Kildare
241 Waterfall Cork
242 Leopardstown Dublin
243 Ballycullen Dublin
244 Knocknacarra Galway
245 Tarbert Kerry
246 Ballybunion Kerry
247 Caherdavin Limerick
248 Tuam Galway
249 Ballinrobe Mayo
250 Newbliss Monaghan
251 Kilbeggan Offaly
252 Dungloe Donegal
253 Ballygunner Waterford
254 Douglas Cork
255 Roscrea Tipperary
256 Templeogue Dublin
257 Kiltipper Dublin
258 Cratloe Clare
259 Carbury Kildare
260 Raheen Limerick
261 Firies Kerry
262 Annalitten Monaghan
263 Courtown Wexford
264 Ballinhassig Cork
265 Ashford Wicklow
266 Screggan Offaly
267 Cootehill Cavan
268 Correllstown Westmeath
269 Shankill Dublin
270 Castleknock Dublin
271 Dunleer Louth
272 Roundwood Wicklow
273 Stillorgan Dublin
274 Beauparc Meath
275 Cabinteely Dublin
276 Killiney Dublin
277 Rossport Mayo
278 Sandyford Dublin
279 Cashelgarron Sligo
280 Wyanstown Meath
281 The Ward Dublin
282 Knock Mayo
283 Curraghboy Roscommon
284 Tallaght Dublin
285 Clarecastle Clare
286 Loughlinstown Dublin
287 Yellow Furze Meath
288 Rooska Kerry
289 Ardee Louth
290 Ovens Cork
291 Shinrone Offaly
292 Pallas Green Limerick
293 Bweeng Cork
294 Maryborough Hill Cork
295 Clonskeagh Dublin
296 Kildimo Limerick
297 Powerscourt Wicklow
298 Bettystown Meath
299 Dublin Pike Cork
300 Kinvara Galway
301 Santry Dublin
302 Macroom Cork
303 Kinnegad Westmeath
304 Clonsilla Dublin
305 Nutgrove Dublin
306 Kilcolgan Galway
307 Wilton Cork
308 Edgeworthstown Longford
309 Griffeen Glen Dublin
310 Prosperous Kildare
311 Tyrrellspass Westmeath
312 Cashel Tipperary
313 Baltracey Kildare
314 Templemore Tipperary
315 Ballinalack Westmeath
316 Grange Hill Cork
317 Mount Gabriel Cork
318 Derrybeg Donegal
319 Fairview Dublin
320 Skull Cork
321 Gort Galway
322 Knocklyon Dublin
323 Ballinteer Dublin
324 Tolka Quay Dublin
325 Tang Westmeath
326 Julianstown Meath
327 Kilcoole Wicklow
328 Clondalkin Dublin
329 Rathagan Kildare
330 Crumlin Dublin
331 Toureen Mayo
332 Irishtown Dublin
333 Craughwell Galway
334 Holycross Tipperary
335 Portarlington Laois
336 New Inn Tipperary
