eir’s 5G signal expands into 44 more locations in Cork

9 October 2021

eir, has announced that its 5G network is now available in 44 locations across Cork City and County, with national coverage of the network now reaching more than 70% of the population of Ireland. Cork customers can access the superfast technology, availing of eir’s 5G network in several locations including; Allihies, Ballincollig, Ballingeary, Ballinhassig, Bandon, Bantry, Belgooly, Blarney, Bweeng, Carrigaline, Carrigtwohill, Castlemartyr, Charleville, Clonakilty, Cobh, Cork City, Crosshaven, Douglas, Dublin Pike, Dunmanway, Fermoy, Glanmire, Grange Hill, Kanturk, Macroom, Mallow, Maryborough Hill, Middleton, Millstreet, Mitchelstown, Mount Gabriel, Newmarket, Oldcourt, Ovens, Passage West, Raffeen, Rathmore, Riverstick, Rooska, Skull, Timoleague, Waterfall, Wilton and Youghal.

The build of Ireland’s largest 5G network began in October of 2019, and just two years later the network now spans 336 towns and cities, across 1,110 sites. eir’s 5G network is complemented by eir’s 4G network which is available to more than 99% of the geography of Ireland.

With 5G, eir customers will be able to download their favourite shows instantly, stream high-definition content without buffering and enjoy lag-free low-latency gaming. 5G offers speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G and 5G technology will substantially enhance business connectivity, enabling greater reliability, speed and connection. eir’s 5G network has been independently tested and yet again awarded the title of Ireland’s ‘Best 5G Availability’, by Ookla, in its most recent Q3 results for Ireland. Ookla is the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analysis, and has the most comprehensive analytics on worldwide internet performance and accessibility.

eir CEO Carolan Lennon said: “At eir our purpose is to connect for a better Ireland, and we do this by building world class communication infrastructure. Infrastructure which has become utterly essential to all parts of our lives as staying connected is more important now than ever. We are extremely proud of the rapid progress we have achieved in building Ireland’s largest, and best available 5G network in just under two years.

5G isn’t just about faster connectivity, this is future proof technology that brings with it the power to unlock innovation and benefits for people, businesses, education, communities and governments. Bringing our network to more than 70% of the population is a significant milestone and we won’t stop there. We will continue to expand, we will continue to support people and businesses as they realise the potential of 5G technology. I want to thank our remarkable network team who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic improving and transforming communications across our country.

eir’s 5G service is available to eir customers on a range of 5G compatible devices including the new iPhone 13 and Samsung’s Galaxy Flip 3, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S21, the OPPO Find X3 Neo and many more. eir’s 5G services offer the broadest range of devices available in Ireland and the best value plans with No Limits 5G Data included for only €49.99 for eir broadband customers.

