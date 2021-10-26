Funding for major trauma centre in Cork must be made available by HSE

26 October 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Funding for a major trauma care centre at Cork University Hospital must be set aside in the HSE’s National Service Plan for 2022, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Colm Burke, Fine Gael’s Dáil spokesperson on health, said the National Trauma Strategy includes plans for two major trauma centres, including one at Cork University Hospital, and funding must be made available to ensure best outcomes for patients.

Deputy Burke said: “Patients with trauma injury have generally endured a life-threatening event such as a fall, car accident or injury through violence.

“The future strategy for this care consists of two regional trauma networks, each with a Major Trauma Centre, which will provide the highest level of specialist trauma care to the most severely injured patients in the one hospital.

“I was happy to receive confirmation from the HSE last week that the next step in implementing the National Trauma Strategy, which was published in 2018, includes investment for a Major Trauma Centre at Cork University Hospital.

“A business case for resources required to establish major trauma services at CUH has been submitted as part of the 2022 HSE estimates and service planning process, and I believe it is extremely important that funding is delivered for its operation.

“In April, Government announced Dublin’s Mater Hospital as the location for the first Major Trauma Centre for the Central Trauma Network, and funding of €5.7m in annual staff costs was allocated to it.

“This funding will help enhance services in areas as the Emergency Department, Interventional Radiology and Trauma Teams. Planning is well underway to provide the physical infrastructure and the recruitment of the specialist and other staff to commence major trauma services.

“I am delighted that progress has been made on the National Trauma Strategy, as international studies have consistently shown that concentrating the care of severely injured patients in dedicated Major Trauma Centres is associated with improved access to care, reduced length of stay and demonstrably better outcomes for patients.