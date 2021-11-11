Maccas opens refreshed premises in Mallow #NorthCork

11 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

In Cork, I think of McDonald’s as being on Winthrop Street, in the City Centre. That was the giant’s first location here. Later came Douglas drive-thru, Patrick Street (a.k.a. Daunt’s Square), and Blackpool drive-thru, but the brand hasn’t expanded much beyond the City or suburbs, unlike Supermacs which has a presence in many filling station forecourts.

Now, if you are in County Cork, in the large Country town of Mallow you can get your fix of Macca’s locally. The brands presence in on Main Street has just been refreshed. The pedestrian entrance is across the road from the Hibernian Hotel, while the Drive thru is at the rear of the building, and is accessed off the Park Road (N72), past Cannon Field. Mallow will also be the first McDonald’s restaurant in Ireland to introduce a “transporter”, which will bring the food from the kitchen to the Drive thru window.

McDonald’s Mallow is creating 20 new jobs, growing the total workforce in Mallow to over 60 people. The refurbished restaurant will feature a host of new digital facilities including table service and touch screen self-order kiosks.