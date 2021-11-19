Cork City Marathon will take place in June 2022

19 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

10,000 runners from all over Ireland and the world are expected to pound the Cork streets for one of the first 2022 marathons on the running calendar

Cork City Marathon will welcome runners from 100 countries all over the world to the city for one of the premier events in the marathon calendar. Now in its 14th year, the Cork City Marathon will be held on Sunday 5th June 2022 starting on Patrick’s Street and winding its way around the city centre to end back where it started. Last year’s virtual event saw over 4,000 people taking part from 70 different countries.

In honour of preserving the beauty of its city route, Cork City Marathon has introduced several new sustainability measures to make the event more environmentally friendly. The marathon will continue to work in the elimination of single-use plastics on the route. New to 2022 is the ‘Trees for Tees’ initiative, offering participants the choice to plant a tree instead of taking a t-shirt.

This year will also see the return of the Sanctuary Runners, showing another great display of solidarity, friendship, and respect with friends in Direct Provision as they aim to have 1,000 Sanctuary Runners running in the full or half marathon or as part of a relay team. Many will be current, or former, residents of Direct Provision centres.

The route will showcase many of Cork’s key attractions, including Blackrock Castle, the Lee estuary, and the old Passage railway line. The Jack Lynch Tunnel is also a great draw, with many past participants commenting on the novelty factor of running through this Cork landmark while listening to the water flowing overhead.

The 2022 marathon will feature all the classic events of previous years including the Full and Half Marathon, Relay and Youth Challenge. The Team Relay challenge is unique to the Cork City Marathon, with teams of between two and five members combining to cover the 26.2-mile distance. In 2013, the Youth Team Relay was introduced, providing an opportunity for young people between the ages of 16 and 18 to participate in what is one of the most challenging and rewarding sporting and personal achievements.

Each year tens of thousands of participants run the Cork City Marathon raising millions of Euros for charities across the country. 2022 looks set to be another record year with many runners choosing go “go that extra mile”. Those lining the route giving them inspiration to cross that finish line knowing having raised much-needed funds for many charities.

Dympna Murphy, Senior Executive Officer Community, Culture and Placemaking at Cork City Council, on the legacy of the marathon, commented: “It’s amazing to see how this marathon has become an integral part of Cork’s calendar and Cork City Council is proud to be behind this event. The run is now internationally recognised, and we are aiming to have representation from over 100 different countries from around the world participate in Cork City Marathon 2022”

Dympna added: “Cork City Marathon welcomes athletes and runners from all walks of life, encouraging everyone to dust off their trainers and get stuck in for the experience, as a personal goal and to be a part of a wider community. We hope to encourage first-time runners to enter whether it is in the full marathon, half marathon, being part of a relay team or running to raise funds for local charities.”

Speaking at the launch of the Marathon Radio and TV Broadcaster and Performance and Lifestyle Coach Anna Geary said “The Cork City Marathon is world-renowned as a fantastic race and we are looking forward to welcoming people from all over the world to come to Cork and take part in the fun. The course is flat and very scenic, so it’s ideal whether you are looking for a personal best or if it’s your first time! Running is such a rewarding challenge for the body and mind.

Having goals to focus on every year is important, so maybe this can be your 2022 goal. Compete it with friends so you can train together and share the accomplishment.”

The Cork City Marathon is an internationally recognised marathon managed on behalf of Cork City Council by Davis Events Agency, whose experience includes The Olympics Games, Paralympic Games, Notting Hill Carnival, and the Dublin Marathon.

Máirtín Lane, Safety and Operations Director at Davis Events Agency and the Cork City Marathon, has accumulated much national and international event experience which he is now bringing to this Cork-based event. “Our aim is to support the existing arrangements and experienced personnel involved and bring our team’s experience to further enhance this wonderful event” said Máirtín.

Register or find out more information at www.corkcitymarathon.ie. For helpful training tips or to share your Cork City Marathon journey follow them on Facebook and Instagram @corkcitymarathon or on Twitter @TheCorkMarathon