How will Irish Hotels attract overseas visitors back to Ireland in 2022? Cork’s Fota Island Resort is taking part in the #GreenButton campaign

22 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fota Island Resort look beyond the present, and are planning on attracting overseas visitors back to Ireland in 2022

Helped by their talented friends from Cairde – a collaboration of very experienced dancers who take a modern approach to Irish dancing – the team at Fota Island Resort launched the Tourism Ireland #GreenButton campaign this November.

The €15.5 million national campaign by Tourism Ireland will reach an audience of around 150 million people in 12 markets: Great Britain, the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Nordic countries, Switzerland, Canada and the UAE. The campaign delivers a very clear ‘book now’ message and aims to single-mindedly drive visitor numbers and intention to book a trip to Ireland. It aims to drive as many bookings as possible from markets where there are opportunities now and to position us well for 2022. The concept revolves around creating a commitment to travel, by ‘pressing the Green Button’ – green being the universal colour of ‘go’ and instinctively connected with the island of Ireland. It dials up our strengths and iconic locations, including the Cliffs of Moher, Titanic Belfast, the Giant’s Causeway, the Ha’penny Bridge, Lough Tay and Trinity College.

It’s a multi-media campaign which includes advertising on TV and video-on demand; outdoor, digital and social media advertising; email marketing; promotions with influential travel trade; as well as a major publicity push – including influencer marketing. The ‘Green Button’ campaign and lots of great offers are also highlighted on Tourism Ireland’s international website, Ireland.com.