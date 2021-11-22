VIDEO: Newly re-opened Cork Airport reassures passengers of COVID safety

22 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie



Cork Airport’s runway re-opened this morning after a 10-week closure (which we reported on previously here and here), during which the runway was resurfaced and ancillary works were performed.

The reconstruction of the main runway at Cork Airport was the fastest large-scale State construction project in recent years. From approval of funding to the full completion of the construction works, the entire project took a mere 12 months to complete.

Over 430 people were employed on the project, which was supported by Government funding of €10m from the Department of Transport with the remaining investment coming from Cork Airport’s parent company, DAA.

Now that the Airport has re-opened and its communications team have published a video depicting the new passenger journey, and how it still incorporates COVID safety measures.