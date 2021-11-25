Awards for Cork drink “Ardfallen Blended Irish Whiskey” and Cork food product “Jalapeno Pepper Irish Relish”

25 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Celebrating and rewarding the finest food and drink products on Irish shelves, Aldi has once again come up trumps at the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards 2021, adding to its 8 wins from earlier this year with another 62 accolades, with two producers from Co. Cork included in these awards, as announced virtually on the 23rd November.

The Aldi producers from Co. Cork included in these award wins are

Sazerac Ireland, winning Gold and Drinks Product of the Year for their Aldi Ardfallen Blended Irish Whiskey product

Follain Teoranta, winning Bronze for their Aldi Specially Selected Jalapeno Pepper Irish Relish product

Following a strong performance in the Christmas category earlier this year, where Aldi was awarded three gold awards, two silver and two bronze, along with the accolade of Christmas Product of the Year for its Specially Selected 40 Day Matured Irish Angus 3 Rib Roast, Aldi is delighted to have received a further 62 awards at the Irish Quality Food and Drink awards, including the awards of Own Label of the Year for its Specially Selected Range and Drink’s Product of the Year, for its Aldi Ardfallen Blended Irish Whiskey, produced by Sazerac Ireland. Aldi The awards were announced virtually on the 23rd November, with Aldi securing 18 gold, 23 silver and 26 bronze awards.

Speaking about another successful awards, John Curtin, Group Buying Director for Aldi Ireland said; “

The Irish Quality Food and Drink awards are a real endorsement of the amazing quality of the range of products that feature on our shelves in our stores nationwide. Our producers are some of the best Irish suppliers on the market, and this quality is reflected in the products that we make available to our customers. We are so proud to work with such fantastic producers from all over the country, and these awards are a testament to the work they do every day.”

The Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards celebrate and reward the finest food and drink products on Irish shelves, with all products going through a rigorous judging process with a panel of 200 independent judges evaluating each product.

Aldi’s full list of winners at this year’s Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards