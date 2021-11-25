15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

Awards for Cork drink “Ardfallen Blended Irish Whiskey” and Cork food product “Jalapeno Pepper Irish Relish”

25 November 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Celebrating and rewarding the finest food and drink products on Irish shelves, Aldi has once again come up trumps at the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards 2021, adding to its 8 wins from earlier this year with another 62 accolades, with two producers from Co. Cork included in these awards, as announced virtually on the 23rd November.

The Aldi producers from Co. Cork included in these award wins are

Ardfallen Irish Whiskey
Produced exclusively for Aldi

Following a strong performance in the Christmas category earlier this year, where Aldi was awarded three gold awards, two silver and two bronze, along with the accolade of Christmas Product of the Year for its Specially Selected 40 Day Matured Irish Angus 3 Rib Roast, Aldi is delighted to have received a further 62 awards at the Irish Quality Food and Drink awards, including the awards of Own Label of the Year for its Specially Selected Range and Drink’s Product of the Year, for its Aldi Ardfallen Blended Irish Whiskey, produced by Sazerac Ireland. Aldi The awards were announced virtually on the 23rd November, with Aldi securing 18 gold, 23 silver and 26 bronze awards.

Speaking about another successful awards, John Curtin, Group Buying Director for Aldi Ireland said; 

The Irish Quality Food and Drink awards are a real endorsement of the amazing quality of the range of products that feature on our shelves in our stores nationwide. Our producers are some of the best Irish suppliers on the market, and this quality is reflected in the products that we make available to our customers. We are so proud to work with such fantastic producers from all over the country, and these awards are a testament to the work they do every day.”

The Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards celebrate and reward the finest food and drink products on Irish shelves, with all products going through a rigorous judging process with a panel of 200 independent judges evaluating each product.

Aldi’s full list of winners at this year’s Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards

Category Award Supplier Product
Christmas Product of the Year Christmas Product of the Year ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected 40 Day Matured Irish Angus 3 Rib Roast
Drinks Product of the Year Drinks Product of the Year Sazerac Ireland Aldi Ardfallen Blended Irish Whiskey, Sazerac Ireland
Own Label of the Year – Specially Selected Label Own Label of the Year Aldi Specially Selected Range
Christmas Meat and Fish Gold ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected 40 Day Matured Irish Angus 3 Rib Roast
Christmas Meat and Fish Gold Connolly Meats Aldi Specially Selected Cook in the Bag, Irish Reduced Salt Half Horseshoe Ham with Irish Black Butter Glaze
Christmas Meat and Fish Gold Connolly Meats Aldi Specially Selected Part Boned Ham with Fig and Christmas Spice
Meal Accompaniments Gold TS Foods Aldi Specially Selected Cranberry, Apricot & Orange Stuffing
Ready meals Gold Deli Lites Aldi Carlos Mexican Bean Enchiladas
Beef Gold ABP Foodgroup Aldi Butcher’s Selection Irish Beef Striploin Joint
Beef Steaks – Fillet Gold ABP Foodgroup Aldi Butchers Selection Fillet Steak
Beef Steaks – Fillet Gold ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Fillet Steak
Beef Steaks – Ribeye Gold ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Rib Eye Steak
Beef Steaks – Striploin Gold ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Striploin Steak
Beef Steaks – Striploin Gold ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected Tipperary Dry Aged Angus Striploin Steak
Cider Gold Armagh Cider Company Aldi Armagh Craft Cider Sweet
Snacks – Sweet Gold C PAC Foods Aldi Specially Selected Popcorn Extra Buttery Toffee, East Coast Bakehouse
Burgers and Meatballs Gold ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected Dry Aged Tipperary Black Angus Rib Steak Burger with Beechwood Dry Cured Bacon Medallion and a Smokehouse Cheese Melt
Desserts and Puddings – Fresh Gold Prestige Aldi Specially Selected Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake
Fruit Unprepared Gold Donnelly Fresh Foods Aldi Specially Selected Irish Bramley Apple
Meal Accompaniments Gold TS Foods Aldi Specially Selected Smoked Bacon & Butter Leek Stuffing
Whiskey and Bourbon Gold Sazerac Ireland Aldi Ardfallen Blended Irish Whiskey, Sazerac Ireland
Christmas Meat and Fish Silver ABP Aldi Specially Selected Berkshire Pork Rack with Armagh Bramley Apple and Cinnamon Sauce
Christmas Puddings Silver Staffords Bakery Aldi Specially Selected Laura’s Irish Vintage Christmas Pudding
Beef Steaks – Ribeye Silver ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected Tipperary Dry Aged Angus Rib Eye Steak
Ales Silver Alltech Beverage Division IRE LTD Aldi Brown Bear Double IPA, Alltech Beverage Division IRE
Lager Silver Alltech Beverage Division IRE LTD Aldi Brown Bear IPL, Alltech Beverage Division IRE
Juices and Smoothies Silver Sunshine Juices Aldi Specially Selected Orange Juice
Juices and Smoothies Silver P Mulrine’s & Sons Aldi Specially Selected Apple Juice
Hot Beverages Silver Bewley’s Aldi Mc Grath’s Fairtrade Reserve
Hot Beverages Silver Bewley’s Aldi Specially Selected Single Origin Roast & Ground Coffee
Good Choice Beverages Silver Kildare Brewing Co Aldi ProKulture Organic Kombucha
Biscuits – Sweet Silver East Coast Bakehouse Aldi Chocolate Enrobed Cookies, East Coast Bakehouse
Wheaten and Soda Silver O’Donnells Bakery Aldi Specially Selected Atlantic Wheaten, O’Donnells Bakery
Burgers and Meatballs Silver ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected Tipperary Black Angus Dry Aged Beef Burger
Children’s Food Silver Fitzeally Foods Aldi Mamia Chicken & Veg Hot Pot
Chocolate and Confectionery Silver Aines Chocolates Aldi Valencia Orange Dark Chocolate Bar
Creams and Custards Silver Green Pastures Aldi Sour Cream 200ML Full Fat,
Meat Antipasti and Sliced Meats Silver Kerry Foods Aldi Specially Selected Roast Sweet Maple Wiltshire Cure Thick Cut Carved Ham
Good Choice Free From Allergens – Savoury Silver Gosh! Aldi Sweet Potato Pakora 200g
Fruit Unprepared Silver IVERK Aldi Specially Selected Glenselect Strawberry
Vegetables Prepared Silver Willowbrook Foods Aldi Specially Selected Fiery Green Stir Fry
Pizzas Silver Freshways Food Co Aldi Specially Selected Chicken Pesto Pizza on a Sourdough Base
Pasta, Rice and Grains Silver Horst Heier Aldi Specially Selected Italian Pasta – Spaghetti
Pork Silver ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected Irish Pork Fillet with Harissa, Raisin and Red Pepper Stuffing Wrapped in Honey Glazed Dry Cured Streaky Bacon
Christmas Meat and Fish Bronze Oakpark Foods Aldi Specially Selected Port and Orange Topside Ham
Christmas Meat and Fish Bronze Callan Bacon Aldi Specially Selected Festive Irish Half Horseshoe Ham with Cooking Spice and Cinnamon & Muscovado Glaze
Bacon Bronze Oakpark Foods Aldi Specially Selected Hickory Smoked Dry Cured Streaky Rasher
Beef Bronze ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Rib on The Bone
Porters and Stouts Bronze Carlow Brewing Company Aldi O’SHEA’S Cold Dark Heart Stout
Cakes Bronze O’Haras Aldi Specially Selected Lemon Split Cake, O’Haras
Burgers and Meatballs Bronze ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Ultimate Beef Burger with Bone Marrow
Burgers and Meatballs Bronze Dawn Meats Aldi’s Butcher’s Selection Lamb Koftas
Burgers and Meatballs Bronze ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected Tipperary Black Angus Dry Aged Rib Steak Beef Burger with a Beechwood Dry Cured Bacon Medallion and a Mozarella, Tomato and Rocket Cheese Melt
Cooking Sauces Bronze Blenders Ltd Aldi Specially Selected Sundried Tomato Irish Pasta Sauce
Cooking Sauces Bronze AB World Foods Ltd Aldi Specially Selected Tikka Masala Curry Sauce
Eggs Bronze Connolly Organic Eggs Aldi Specially Selected Corn Fed with Omega 3 Eggs, 6 Pack
Meat Antipasti and Sliced Meats Bronze Carroll Cuisine Aldi Deli Express Honey Ham Thick Cut Cooked On The Bone
Vegetable Antipasti Bronze H M Weihs Aldi Specially Selected Colossal Greek Olives
Good Choice Free From Gluten – Meats and Fish Bronze ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected Dry Aged Tipperary Black Angus Rib Steak Burgers with Beechwood Dry Cured Bacon Medallion and a Smoke House Cheese Melt
Pork Bronze Hellbent Boerewors Aldi Flavoured Sausages
Fruit Unprepared Bronze Donnelly Fresh Foods Aldi Specially Selected Wexford Strawberry
Lamb Bronze Dawn Meats Aldi Boned & Rolled Lamb Leg – Sea Salt & Herb
Meal Accompaniments Bronze Natures Best Aldi Bulgar Wheat, Irish Spinach & Roast Veg Salad
Pork Bronze ABP Foodgroup Aldi Butchers Selection Irish Pork Fillet with Piri Marinate
Pork Bronze ABP Foodgroup Aldi Pork Rack with Garlic and Herb Seasoning
Pork Bronze ABP Foodgroup Aldi Specially Selected Irish Pork Fillet with Bacon Shallot and Parsley Stuffing Wrapped in Dry Cured Pancetta
Relishes and Chutneys Bronze Follain Teoranta Aldi Specially Selected Jalapeno Pepper Irish Relish
Gin Bronze Blackwater Distillery Aldi Boyle’s Gin, Blackwater Distillery
Store Cupboard Items Bronze Drgheria E Alimentari SpA (EUR) Aldi Specially Selected Hamalayan Pink Salt
Vegetarian/Vegan – Main Meals Bronze Gosh! Aldi Sweet Chilli & Pumpkin Falafel

AREA: WEST CORK, BUSINESS, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
WATCH: Fermoy businessman Brian O’Sullivan of Zeus Packaging is “EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021”
Previous Post
Comedian Fred Cooke to perform in Cork City this Saturday
Next Post