Awards for Cork drink “Ardfallen Blended Irish Whiskey” and Cork food product “Jalapeno Pepper Irish Relish”

25 November 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Celebrating and rewarding the finest food and drink products on Irish shelves, Aldi has once again come up trumps at the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards 2021, adding to its 8 wins from earlier this year with another 62 accolades, with two producers from Co. Cork included in these awards, as announced virtually on the 23rd November.
The Aldi producers from Co. Cork included in these award wins are
- Sazerac Ireland, winning Gold and Drinks Product of the Year for their Aldi Ardfallen Blended Irish Whiskey product
- Follain Teoranta, winning Bronze for their Aldi Specially Selected Jalapeno Pepper Irish Relish product
Following a strong performance in the Christmas category earlier this year, where Aldi was awarded three gold awards, two silver and two bronze, along with the accolade of Christmas Product of the Year for its Specially Selected 40 Day Matured Irish Angus 3 Rib Roast, Aldi is delighted to have received a further 62 awards at the Irish Quality Food and Drink awards, including the awards of Own Label of the Year for its Specially Selected Range and Drink’s Product of the Year, for its Aldi Ardfallen Blended Irish Whiskey, produced by Sazerac Ireland. Aldi The awards were announced virtually on the 23rd November, with Aldi securing 18 gold, 23 silver and 26 bronze awards.
Speaking about another successful awards, John Curtin, Group Buying Director for Aldi Ireland said; “
The Irish Quality Food and Drink awards are a real endorsement of the amazing quality of the range of products that feature on our shelves in our stores nationwide. Our producers are some of the best Irish suppliers on the market, and this quality is reflected in the products that we make available to our customers. We are so proud to work with such fantastic producers from all over the country, and these awards are a testament to the work they do every day.”
The Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards celebrate and reward the finest food and drink products on Irish shelves, with all products going through a rigorous judging process with a panel of 200 independent judges evaluating each product.
Aldi’s full list of winners at this year’s Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards
|Category
|Award
|Supplier
|Product
|Christmas Product of the Year
|Christmas Product of the Year
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected 40 Day Matured Irish Angus 3 Rib Roast
|Drinks Product of the Year
|Drinks Product of the Year
|Sazerac Ireland
|Aldi Ardfallen Blended Irish Whiskey, Sazerac Ireland
|Own Label of the Year – Specially Selected Label
|Own Label of the Year
|Aldi
|Specially Selected Range
|Christmas Meat and Fish
|Gold
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected 40 Day Matured Irish Angus 3 Rib Roast
|Christmas Meat and Fish
|Gold
|Connolly Meats
|Aldi Specially Selected Cook in the Bag, Irish Reduced Salt Half Horseshoe Ham with Irish Black Butter Glaze
|Christmas Meat and Fish
|Gold
|Connolly Meats
|Aldi Specially Selected Part Boned Ham with Fig and Christmas Spice
|Meal Accompaniments
|Gold
|TS Foods
|Aldi Specially Selected Cranberry, Apricot & Orange Stuffing
|Ready meals
|Gold
|Deli Lites
|Aldi Carlos Mexican Bean Enchiladas
|Beef
|Gold
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Butcher’s Selection Irish Beef Striploin Joint
|Beef Steaks – Fillet
|Gold
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Butchers Selection Fillet Steak
|Beef Steaks – Fillet
|Gold
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Fillet Steak
|Beef Steaks – Ribeye
|Gold
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Rib Eye Steak
|Beef Steaks – Striploin
|Gold
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Striploin Steak
|Beef Steaks – Striploin
|Gold
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected Tipperary Dry Aged Angus Striploin Steak
|Cider
|Gold
|Armagh Cider Company
|Aldi Armagh Craft Cider Sweet
|Snacks – Sweet
|Gold
|C PAC Foods
|Aldi Specially Selected Popcorn Extra Buttery Toffee, East Coast Bakehouse
|Burgers and Meatballs
|Gold
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected Dry Aged Tipperary Black Angus Rib Steak Burger with Beechwood Dry Cured Bacon Medallion and a Smokehouse Cheese Melt
|Desserts and Puddings – Fresh
|Gold
|Prestige
|Aldi Specially Selected Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake
|Fruit Unprepared
|Gold
|Donnelly Fresh Foods
|Aldi Specially Selected Irish Bramley Apple
|Meal Accompaniments
|Gold
|TS Foods
|Aldi Specially Selected Smoked Bacon & Butter Leek Stuffing
|Whiskey and Bourbon
|Gold
|Sazerac Ireland
|Aldi Ardfallen Blended Irish Whiskey, Sazerac Ireland
|Christmas Meat and Fish
|Silver
|ABP
|Aldi Specially Selected Berkshire Pork Rack with Armagh Bramley Apple and Cinnamon Sauce
|Christmas Puddings
|Silver
|Staffords Bakery
|Aldi Specially Selected Laura’s Irish Vintage Christmas Pudding
|Beef Steaks – Ribeye
|Silver
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected Tipperary Dry Aged Angus Rib Eye Steak
|Ales
|Silver
|Alltech Beverage Division IRE LTD
|Aldi Brown Bear Double IPA, Alltech Beverage Division IRE
|Lager
|Silver
|Alltech Beverage Division IRE LTD
|Aldi Brown Bear IPL, Alltech Beverage Division IRE
|Juices and Smoothies
|Silver
|Sunshine Juices
|Aldi Specially Selected Orange Juice
|Juices and Smoothies
|Silver
|P Mulrine’s & Sons
|Aldi Specially Selected Apple Juice
|Hot Beverages
|Silver
|Bewley’s
|Aldi Mc Grath’s Fairtrade Reserve
|Hot Beverages
|Silver
|Bewley’s
|Aldi Specially Selected Single Origin Roast & Ground Coffee
|Good Choice Beverages
|Silver
|Kildare Brewing Co
|Aldi ProKulture Organic Kombucha
|Biscuits – Sweet
|Silver
|East Coast Bakehouse
|Aldi Chocolate Enrobed Cookies, East Coast Bakehouse
|Wheaten and Soda
|Silver
|O’Donnells Bakery
|Aldi Specially Selected Atlantic Wheaten, O’Donnells Bakery
|Burgers and Meatballs
|Silver
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected Tipperary Black Angus Dry Aged Beef Burger
|Children’s Food
|Silver
|Fitzeally Foods
|Aldi Mamia Chicken & Veg Hot Pot
|Chocolate and Confectionery
|Silver
|Aines Chocolates
|Aldi Valencia Orange Dark Chocolate Bar
|Creams and Custards
|Silver
|Green Pastures
|Aldi Sour Cream 200ML Full Fat,
|Meat Antipasti and Sliced Meats
|Silver
|Kerry Foods
|Aldi Specially Selected Roast Sweet Maple Wiltshire Cure Thick Cut Carved Ham
|Good Choice Free From Allergens – Savoury
|Silver
|Gosh!
|Aldi Sweet Potato Pakora 200g
|Fruit Unprepared
|Silver
|IVERK
|Aldi Specially Selected Glenselect Strawberry
|Vegetables Prepared
|Silver
|Willowbrook Foods
|Aldi Specially Selected Fiery Green Stir Fry
|Pizzas
|Silver
|Freshways Food Co
|Aldi Specially Selected Chicken Pesto Pizza on a Sourdough Base
|Pasta, Rice and Grains
|Silver
|Horst Heier
|Aldi Specially Selected Italian Pasta – Spaghetti
|Pork
|Silver
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected Irish Pork Fillet with Harissa, Raisin and Red Pepper Stuffing Wrapped in Honey Glazed Dry Cured Streaky Bacon
|Christmas Meat and Fish
|Bronze
|Oakpark Foods
|Aldi Specially Selected Port and Orange Topside Ham
|Christmas Meat and Fish
|Bronze
|Callan Bacon
|Aldi Specially Selected Festive Irish Half Horseshoe Ham with Cooking Spice and Cinnamon & Muscovado Glaze
|Bacon
|Bronze
|Oakpark Foods
|Aldi Specially Selected Hickory Smoked Dry Cured Streaky Rasher
|Beef
|Bronze
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Rib on The Bone
|Porters and Stouts
|Bronze
|Carlow Brewing Company
|Aldi O’SHEA’S Cold Dark Heart Stout
|Cakes
|Bronze
|O’Haras
|Aldi Specially Selected Lemon Split Cake, O’Haras
|Burgers and Meatballs
|Bronze
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Ultimate Beef Burger with Bone Marrow
|Burgers and Meatballs
|Bronze
|Dawn Meats
|Aldi’s Butcher’s Selection Lamb Koftas
|Burgers and Meatballs
|Bronze
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected Tipperary Black Angus Dry Aged Rib Steak Beef Burger with a Beechwood Dry Cured Bacon Medallion and a Mozarella, Tomato and Rocket Cheese Melt
|Cooking Sauces
|Bronze
|Blenders Ltd
|Aldi Specially Selected Sundried Tomato Irish Pasta Sauce
|Cooking Sauces
|Bronze
|AB World Foods Ltd
|Aldi Specially Selected Tikka Masala Curry Sauce
|Eggs
|Bronze
|Connolly Organic Eggs
|Aldi Specially Selected Corn Fed with Omega 3 Eggs, 6 Pack
|Meat Antipasti and Sliced Meats
|Bronze
|Carroll Cuisine
|Aldi Deli Express Honey Ham Thick Cut Cooked On The Bone
|Vegetable Antipasti
|Bronze
|H M Weihs
|Aldi Specially Selected Colossal Greek Olives
|Good Choice Free From Gluten – Meats and Fish
|Bronze
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected Dry Aged Tipperary Black Angus Rib Steak Burgers with Beechwood Dry Cured Bacon Medallion and a Smoke House Cheese Melt
|Pork
|Bronze
|Hellbent Boerewors
|Aldi Flavoured Sausages
|Fruit Unprepared
|Bronze
|Donnelly Fresh Foods
|Aldi Specially Selected Wexford Strawberry
|Lamb
|Bronze
|Dawn Meats
|Aldi Boned & Rolled Lamb Leg – Sea Salt & Herb
|Meal Accompaniments
|Bronze
|Natures Best
|Aldi Bulgar Wheat, Irish Spinach & Roast Veg Salad
|Pork
|Bronze
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Butchers Selection Irish Pork Fillet with Piri Marinate
|Pork
|Bronze
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Pork Rack with Garlic and Herb Seasoning
|Pork
|Bronze
|ABP Foodgroup
|Aldi Specially Selected Irish Pork Fillet with Bacon Shallot and Parsley Stuffing Wrapped in Dry Cured Pancetta
|Relishes and Chutneys
|Bronze
|Follain Teoranta
|Aldi Specially Selected Jalapeno Pepper Irish Relish
|Gin
|Bronze
|Blackwater Distillery
|Aldi Boyle’s Gin, Blackwater Distillery
|Store Cupboard Items
|Bronze
|Drgheria E Alimentari SpA (EUR)
|Aldi Specially Selected Hamalayan Pink Salt
|Vegetarian/Vegan – Main Meals
|Bronze
|Gosh!
|Aldi Sweet Chilli & Pumpkin Falafel