Cork Footballer Cathail O’Mahony cuts ribbon at Mitchelstown Lidl

2 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Lidl in Mitchelstown is open just in time for the Christmas shopping period. The new Lidl store has undergone an extensive modernisation and will create four new jobs in the local community, bringing the total number of those employed at the Mitchelstown store to 21 and an investment of over €7.6 million to the local community. Present at the opening were Cork and Mitchelstown footballer Cathail O’Mahony, Stephen Hegarty , Sales Operations Manager and Joe Moynihan, Store Manager, to officially open the store.

Customers can now shop Lidl’s renowned range of top-quality products at the best prices in the new 1,420 metre squared shop floor, featuring larger aisles, higher ceilings and a bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries, one of Lidl’s most popular features. Furthermore, the Mitchelstown store has PV solar panels, and includes improved carpark facilities with enhanced car park lighting; additional disabled; parent & child parking spaces.

Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/ProvisionCommenting on the opening of Lidl Mitchelstown Store Manager, Joe Moynihan said:

“We are beyond delighted to finally open the doors of our Mitchelstown store and welcome customers to experience the new features and the same great value. The team have worked exceptionally hard to have the store ready and as its a few weeks away from Christmas, it is certainly set to be a busy period. We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the new state of the art store.”

Advancing Lidl Ireland’s community-focused objectives under its ‘A Better Tomorrow’ corporate social responsibility programme, and to mark the store opening, the team at Lidl Mitchelstown donated €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to Cope Foundation.