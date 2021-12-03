15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
County Cork Audit of Memorials 

3 December 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

As part of the Decade of Centenaries commemorative programme, Cork County Council, in partnership with Mac Conmara Heritage Consulting, is undertaking an exciting project to comprehensively audit commemorative memorials across Cork. The project includes memorials relating to the Irish revolutionary period including the War of Independence and Civil War and will build on records already undertaken.  On completion, the audit will provide the county of Cork with a powerful resource to interpret how events of a century ago – sometimes contentious, sometimes unifying – have been remembered ever since.

The 1920s were a turbulent time in Ireland. Now we are in the 2020’s and there are many commenerations. The County Council are compiling a list of commemorative memorials. The photo above shows Michael Collins in Clonakilty. Collins is associated with many different sites in Cork.

The public is asked to submit details of a site or sites in their locality to commemorations@corkcoco.ie.

  • Click here to see the Project Statement.
  • Click here for the Survey Form.

This project is being supported by Cork County Council through its Commemorations Committee and the Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

AREA: WEST CORK, NEWS
