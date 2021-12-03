What kind of features does a Point of Sale need?

3 December 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

With the booming digital payment sector, basics would never go out of style. PoS is one such payment processing tool that leaves no stone unturned to render convenience to merchants. It is an all-inclusive tool that seamlessly manages to execute all the business operations. PoS can monitor and take control over most of the software tools that begin with scheduling. It is also able to perform the roles of inventory management and accounting with finesse. The latest development is the cloud-based PoS which can assimilate all the business applications to formulate a software solution. This would off-load businesses from spending additional time in finishing off the managerial work.

What is so special about PoS?

This comprehensive tool is more like a virtuoso data-keeper recorded systematically. In addition, it can also keep the sales reports and cash-flow data in a graded manner. This finely generated and preserved data acts as a cue for outlining the business’s revenue plan. A potentially-functioning system like SumUp Point of Sale helps any business run smoothly and efficiently. It assists a venture in delivering success. Thus, the newest features which must be integrated for the enhanced working of PoS are:

Flexible

The PoS credit card reader should have the ability to accommodate a gamut of payment options effortlessly. Offering an option to the customers to make payments via different modes is a lookout for most merchants. Since any business would want to render their customers with utmost flexibility and convenience. Thus, a PoS system should support payment methods ranging from credit cards to e-wallets. Moreover, the PoS system should be able to issue both returns and refunds to the customers easily. Moreover, this would be a plus-one in keeping the clients fulfilled and satisfied.

Mobile-responsive

The PoS system should be able to support smartphones and tablets for an impeccable payment checkout. These systems should be user-friendly and offer an undisturbed convenience to the customers. This mobile-friendly PoS system would allow customers to make payments for purchases from anywhere. Mobile responsiveness facilitates a seamless checkout process for customers, the one like SumUp Point of Sale offers.

Customer and inventory management

The PoS system should be able to proffer the best of both worlds. Thus, a maestro system is needed which can dig deep into the customer purchase history data. These powerful insights can help businesses formulate their marketing strategies and demarcate their target audience. Running specific marketing campaigns can also be initiated by businesses for gaining traction. Additionally, your advanced PoS system should carry out inventory management with precision. You can also look for payment systems that can customize your inventory control needs for better stock upkeep.

Agile, efficient, and speedy

The PoS credit card terminal should be agile in processing card payments using the specialised credit card reader. A part of the Point of sale system’s better performance can be attributed to its loyalty programs extended to the customers. This program would also include lucrative sales deals, concessional pricing, and discount codes. Lastly, the payment processing should be rapid and curtails the scope of any lag.