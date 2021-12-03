Carrigaline wastewater network severely impacted by wet wipes

3 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Water are scheduled to carry out works on wastewater infrastructure in Carrigaline over the weekend. These works are required as a result of a large volume of ragging arriving at the pumping station from the wastewater network, which have been impacting normal operations.

Some 120 wheelie bins full of items like wet wipes, cotton buds and sanitary products has been removed from the Church Road Pumping Station over the last four weeks. When items like these are flushed down the toilet, they cause problems in our homes, sewers and the marine environment. Always put them in the bin, never down the toilet.

Speaking ahead of the works, John FitzGerald from Irish Water said “Removing blockages can be a nasty job. Sometimes workers have to enter sewers to remove blockages with shovels or use jetting and suction equipment. This weekend, we will require a sludge tanker onsite to assist with the works.

“Our message is simple, only the 3 Ps, pee, poo and paper should be flushed down the toilet. All other items including wet wipes and other sanitary products should go in the bin; even if they are labelled as flushable. This will reduce the number of sewer blockages, the risk of flooding to homes and businesses and the risk of pollution in the environment harming wildlife such as fish and birds and associated habitats. We all have a role to play in protecting our beaches, seas and marine life. A small change in our flushing behaviour can make a big difference and will help safeguard our environment.

Works are expected to take place adjacent to the local community centre between 1pm and 5pm on Saturday and if required, also on Sunday. Traffic management will be in place, but it is envisaged that there will be minimal impact to road users and residents.

