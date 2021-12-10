Bookmakers odds suggest an SF Govt

11 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Based on bookmakers odds it currently appears that Sinn Féin will win an overall majority at the next Irish general election,

A rise of 3 points to 35% in the latest Ipsos MRBI poll for the Irish Times means Sinn Féin enjoy a lead over both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, who came in 15 points adrift on 20% apiece.

The new figures saw the chances of Sinn Féin winning most seats at the next general election fall into a red-hot 2/7 from 1/2 with BoyleSports, but punters are starting to speculate that Mary Lou McDonald has an overall majority within reach too.

Odds of 33/1 just 24 hours ago have now been slashed into just 8/1, while McDonald is now an even stronger favourite in the betting to be elected Taoiseach after moving into 2/5 from 8/13.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said:

“The polls continue to make happy reading for Sinn Féin, but this is the first time we’ve seen any support for them coming out of the next election with an overall majority. Those odds have now plummeted into 8/1 from 33/1, so punters are really starting to think their big lead is going to translate into a very successful election.”

Most Seats At Next Irish General Election

2/7 Sinn Féin 11/4 Fine Gael 10/1 Fianna Fáil

Taoiseach After Next Election