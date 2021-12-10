Cork TD makes submission to NTA on Bus Connects Cork

11 December 2021

By Tom Collins

Cork City Transport News

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, has today made a submission to the NTA on the proposed bus network changes for Cork under the Bus Connects project.

The public consultation finishes today (10th December), however the public can continue to give feedback via the online form until next Friday 17th December.

Deputy Ó Laoghaire said:

“Well-funded, well-resourced, and high-frequency public transport will be crucial to the development of our city.

“Investing in public transport is crucial to the future development of Cork, and for the protection of our environment.

“Bus Connects will be a huge transformation, and a big change for the thousands of people across Cork who use buses daily to travel to work and school, to do their shopping, to socialise.

“Over the last number of weeks I have spoken to many constituents about these proposed changes. I have today made a submission to the NTA which outlines the concerns, comments and feedback that was shared with me.

“If the NTA will listen carefully to the views of the public, Bus Connects can be a very positive initiative for Cork. It is crucial that local people and their concerns are heard by the NTA. I would encourage anyone who hasn’t done so to make a submission online before the 17th. “

The online feedback form is available at BusConnects 2 (publicproject.net)