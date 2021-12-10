Cork Punter Profits €6,780 From Incredible Horse Racing Picks

11 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie



A punter in County Cork received a massive boost to their finances after their horse racing wager resulted in a handsome payout.

The anonymous customer placed the bet in their local BoyleSports shop and selected four horses running at Chelmsford on Thursday evening. They placed the four horses into a €1 Lucky 15 amounting to a stake of €15 and it didn’t take long for the winners to start rolling in.

The winners were Aces (10/1) in the 6.00, Dark Design (5/1) in the 6.30, Captain St Lucifer (12/1) in the 7.00 and Engrave (6/1) in the 7.30.

After a very successful day with some brilliantly priced winners, the customer won a stunning amount of €6,795 and that will certainly help with the Christmas shopping this month.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Well done to our customer in Cork after spending €15 to win a nice Christmas bonus totalling €6,795. We wish them happy spending and huge congratulations on the big win.”