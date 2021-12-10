15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

Cork Punter Profits €6,780 From Incredible Horse Racing Picks

11 December 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie


A punter in County Cork received a massive boost to their finances after their horse racing wager resulted in a handsome payout.

The anonymous customer placed the bet in their local BoyleSports shop and selected four horses running at Chelmsford on Thursday evening. They placed the four horses into a €1 Lucky 15 amounting to a stake of €15 and it didn’t take long for the winners to start rolling in.

The winners were Aces (10/1) in the 6.00, Dark Design (5/1) in the 6.30, Captain St Lucifer (12/1) in the 7.00 and Engrave (6/1) in the 7.30.

After a very successful day with some brilliantly priced winners, the customer won a stunning amount of €6,795 and that will certainly help with the Christmas shopping this month.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Well done to our customer in Cork after spending €15 to win a nice Christmas bonus totalling €6,795. We wish them happy spending and huge congratulations on the big win.”

ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
Cork TD makes submission to NTA on Bus Connects Cork
Previous Post
Leap card will be accepted by Irish Rail on Mallow-Cork railway line by “mid-2022”
Next Post