Are you aged 50-69? or a healthcare worked over 30? There is a walk-in Covid Vaccination Clinic at Cork City Hall this weekend

11 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Cork City Hall

Moderna booster vaccine available for Healthcare workers over 30 and 50-69-year olds only

On Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th December, a Moderna Walk-In clinic for booster vaccinations for 50–69-year-olds and Healthcare workers over 30 years old will take place from 9 am to 4 pm. No appointment is necessary.

You must wait at least 5 months after finishing a course of Covid-19 vaccine to get your booster. If you have had COVID-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for six months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

For those attending for a Booster dose, please note the following:

You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)

Healthcare Workers should bring proof of Work ID

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination, you should discuss them with your GP.

There will be further dates scheduled for these clinics, please refer to the HSE website for all times and dates of Covid-19 Vaccination walk-in clinics