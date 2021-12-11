Crawford Art Gallery presents its annual exhibition of Harry Clarke’s watercolours and ink drawings!

11 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

PHANTOMS & PHANTASIES presents all 23 of the visionary Irish artist’s works on paper in the collection, ranging from his studies for The Eve of St Agnes window to illustrations for Robert Graves’ “Star-Talk” and Edgar Allan Poe’s Tales of Mystery and Imagination. To preserve these delicate watercolours and ink drawings, they are brought out for public view only once a year.This exhibition will run from the 11th December 2021 until the 13th February 2022.

One of Ireland’s most renowned illustrators and stained-glass artists, Harry Clarke (1889-1931) is celebrated the world over for his draughtsmanship and exceptional use of colour. His many ardent admirers marvel at the meticulous detail and captivating imagery of his finished works.

Presented in the former drawing rooms of Crawford Art Gallery, PHANTOMS & PHANTASIES comprises watercolours and ink drawings that are sinister and romantic in equal measure. For a limited time only, visitors are invited to delight in every exquisite detail, following the cobalt-blue tinged romance of Porphyro and Madeline on the Eve of St Agnes, the macabre terror of The Pit and the Pendulum and The Fall of the House of Usher, or the joyful figure of Aquarius on his celestial journey.

Curator Michael Waldron said