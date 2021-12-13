FARMING NEWS: Cork Senator wants RTE to appoint an Agriculture correspondent

13 December 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The agricultural sector has been left deprived of a dedicated correspondent from RTÉ for too long, a Cork Fine Gael Senator has said.

Senator Tim Lombard, who lives South of Carrialine is Fine Gael Seanad Spokesperson on Agriculture. Today he said, “The farming community has been left without an RTÉ agriculture correspondent for over eight months now. The position has been vacant since earlier this year, despite other correspondents being appointed in the meantime.

“How can we be serious about having a balanced debate on agriculture and informing the public about the sector, without a dedicated journalist from our State broadcaster?

“I raised this matter in the Seanad last week. Families, workers and communities across the country rely on farming and food production. The agriculture sector is key not only to our economy, but it is also a vital aspect in our fight against climate change.

“The public have a right to balanced and informed information on the sector. We need to be kept up to date with news on new technologies, research, Government supports, and much more.

“With the announcement last week from RTÉ of a work and technology correspondent, I assumed there would be a follow-on in the appointment of an agriculture correspondent. But yet again, we see the position remain vacant.

“The fact that our national broadcaster has left this role empty for so long shows huge disrespect to those working in agriculture, particularly at a time when there is so much going on in the sector in relation to CAP and climate change.

“I am calling on RTÉ to step up and appoint a new agriculture correspondent as a matter of urgency,” Senator Lombard concluded.