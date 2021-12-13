Cork Hotel Group launches 12 Days of Christmas charity drive

13 December 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Trigon Hotels has joined forces with businesses across Cork as part of their 12 Days of Christmas charity drive. Starting today the hotel group, which includes the Metropole Hotel and the Cork International Hotel will be giving away a series of prizes. In order to enter they are asking people to donate €5 to the hotel’s charity partner, which is Cope and Ability@Work.

Among the prizes are an annual pass to Blarney Castle, hotel stays at the Metropole and Cork International Hotel, a Christmas Wreath from To Have and To Hold Flowers and a Fota Wildlife Park annual pass.

Sandra Murphy of Trigon Hotels said: “This is the first time we have launched a 12 Days of Christmas charity drive. It is an opportunity for people to donate much-needed funds to Cope and Ability@Work and also to win some amazing prizes while they do so. It really brings together the theme of Christmas being a time for giving.”

To enter go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/trigon-hotels1. Donations are €5 for one entry and people can enter as many times as they like over the 12 days. The prizes will be drawn at the end – when all names will be entered into the raffle.

The 12 Days of Christmas giveaway: