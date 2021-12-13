CORK PROPERTY: A 3-bed City centre apartment for €210,000?

13 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A three-bed apartment within walking distance of Cork city centre, which is likely to attract the attention of investors, will go to auction later this month.

Number 5 Marybank, Douglas Street, will go to auction with Youbid.ie on December 16 next with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €210,000.

The property is a second floor, three-bedroom apartment situated within a secure, gated complex.

It is in a very convenient, central location, with South Mall and Patrick Street just a short walk away and a host of amenities at your doorstep, including shops, restaurants, bars, the College of Commerce, CIT and the School of Music.

The accommodation comprises a hallway, kitchen, living room, bathroom, two double bedrooms and one single bedroom with fitted wardrobes in each room.

The December 16 auction will also include a bungalow at Glen North, Banteer, which is surrounded by picturesque rolling farmland and will go to auction with an AMV of €76,000.

The four-bedroom detached house is on a generous site in a rural setting, located between the villages of Lombardstown, Banteer and Nadd.

The property is set back from the road and accessed via a tarmac driveway – and while it is in need of renovation, it offers huge potential to the discerning purchaser.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, four bedrooms, hot press and a main bathroom.

The property is 15 minutes to both Mallow and Kanturk, 20 minutes to Millstreet and 45 minutes to Cork city.

The small village of Banteer is eight minutes’ drive away and includes a shop, creche, school, community hall, playground, park, astro turf pitch and train station.

Also in the auction is a generous and attractive stone-fronted four-bedroom detached dormer residence near Ballinhassig, which goes to auction with an AMV of €230,000.

Hawthorne Cottage Farlistown, Ballinhassig comes with a tenant in situ and is in a particularly central location, only 20 minutes from Cork city centre, 10 minutes to Innishannon, 20 minutes to Bandon – and in the opposite direction, only 14 minutes to Kinsale.

Notwithstanding its close proximity to urban areas, the 165sq mts property is surrounded on all sides by picturesque farmland.

It has a detached garage to the rear and sits on a half-acre site with a large rear garden.

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, kitchen, sitting room, guest toilet, office and utility room on the ground floor, while upstairs has four bedrooms – one of which is en-suite – and the main bathroom.

And 15 The Avenue, Lios Na Fea, Gurteenroe, Macroom, Co Cork, will go to auction with an AMV of €235,000.

The property is an appealing three-bedroom semi-detached house situated within a mature development on the outskirts of Macroom town.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining, utility and guest toilet. On the first floor there are three spacious bedrooms, including a master en-suite and a main bathroom.

The property is well maintained and enjoys a large driveway with parking in the front and a spacious enclosed garden and yard with pedestrian side access to the rear.

The property overlooks a large green and is ideally suited to an investor. The property is being sold with a long-term tenant in situ.

Youbid.ie’s most recent auction on November 25 saw 93% of properties sold with average prices 17% above reserves.

One particular property, Number 3 Copley Place, Ballintemple, Cork city, sold for €267,000 after 144 bids, almost double the reserve of €140,000.

Another Cork city property, 30 Fuller Road sold for €200,000 after 73 bids, off a reserve of €130,000.

All properties for the auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.