SOCCER: Barry Coffey Extends Loan Spell at Cork City FC

3 January 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC have confirmd that Barry Coffey has extended his loan spell with the club until the summer

The midfielder joined on loan from Celtic last summer, scoring five times in twelve appearances for the club in 2021 and he told CorkCityFC.ie that he is keen to pick up where he left off: “I’m delighted to get it done and delighted that it is done before pre-season starts, so I know what I am doing and where I am going. Coming back to Cork City is a very exciting way to start 2022, so I am over the moon.”

“I am very excited for the club and the team, and the aim now is to push on and, hopefully, have a great season. It was unfortunate that crowds were limited for a while with everything that was going on, but I was well welcomed by the fans and I want to perform for them. I am really looking forward to seeing them come out in their numbers again, and hopefully we will get big crowds in again once the season starts.”

City boss Colin Healy expressed his happiness at the news, saying: “Barry obviously came in for the second half of last season, and he made a big impact, so we are very pleased to have him back here again. He has shown that he has an eye for goal and we are looking for more of the same from him again in 2022. It is great to have him back on board, and I would like to thank Celtic for their assistance in getting this deal done.”