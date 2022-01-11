January 2022 Irish Political Party Social Media Stats

11 January 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A social media analysis by Cork-based Mulley Communications of the social media accounts of political parties has shown that Sinn Féin has the biggest following across all social media networks while Leo Varadkar is the party leader with the most followers on social media.

Sinn Féin has the biggest Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube numbers. Sinn Féin also has the most YouTube views with 18.7M views. However, Leo Varadkar has more Facebook, Twitter and Instagram followers than all the political parties in Ireland and would be number one if he was his own party (make of that what you will)

Damien Mulley from Mulley Communications commented

“There has not been any major shifts in followers of the political parties since the last general election. However during the pandemic the Twitter followers of Leo Varadkar rose by almost 200,000 and since becoming Taoiseach Micheal Martin has seen an increase in his followers on social media.” “As more people move to Instagram and TikTok, this has not been reflected in increasing numbers on these platforms by political parties, apart from strong growth on TikTok by Sinn Féin and Simon Harris”

Irish Political Party Social Media

Party Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok YouTube Subscribers YT Views Sinn Fein 268.7k 153k 54.7k 58.5k 35.4k 18.7M Fine Gael 43.4k 55k 8.7k 0 ** 1.5M Fianna Fáil 30.2k 50.3k 8k 5k 1.3k 2.2M Labour Party 59.8k 54.5k 35.9k 841 ** 956k People Before Profit 17.8k 21.5k 9.2k 10.7k 1.9k 238k Green Party 10.7k 41.2k 6.9k 14 780 337k Social Democrats 42.9k 29k 3.6k 2.7k 878 255k

** Labour and Fine Gael have not shown subscriber numbers for YouTube

Party Leaders

Leo Varadkar is the party leader with the most followers on social media with over 720,000 followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Mary Lou McDonald has the next highest number of followers with 370,000 followers and Micheál Martin has 179k followers.

Mary Lou McDonald has the greatest amount of Facebook followers. To note: Facebook has the oldest demographic where almost the majority of people are 40 or over. Instagram and TikTok have much younger demographics.

Party Leader Social Media

Leader Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok Leo Varadkar 93.8k 432k 196.7k 0 Mary Lou McDonald 173.2k 167.1k 30.9k 0 Micheál Martin 25.8k 152.9k 18.1k 0 Eamon Ryan 8.3k 44,300 2.6k 0 Alan Kelly 9.1k 20.5k 1.6k 0

Micheal Martin saw a large bump in Twitter followers and a slight increase in Facebook followers since his election to Taoiseach:

Platform March 2020 April 2020 June 2020 May 2021 Jan 2022 Facebook 19,400 19,700 19,961 25.3k 25.8k Twitter 46,100 54,100 59,100 138.3k 152.9k

The Fianna Fáil party didn’t see the same bump though

Fianna Fáil February 2020 April 2020 May 2020 May 2021 Jan 2022 Facebook 38k 38.9k 39.3k 41.3k 42.9k Twitter 38k 42.2k 43.4k 49k 50.3k Instagram 4044 4628 4950 7.2k 8k

While Mulley Communications couldn’t find TikTok accounts for any party leader, Simon Harris is King of TikTok with 89k followers https://www.tiktok.com/@simon_ harristd and has more followers than the political parties.

An analysis by Mulley Communications from last week showed the breakdown of social media use in Ireland: 2.6M users on Instagram

2.7M users on Facebook

Facebook’s demographic is growing older

Instagram soon to be bigger than Facebook in Ireland

2.1M users on TikTok

Party Breakdown by Social network

Facebook Numbers

Sinn Fein 268.7k Labour Party 59.8k Fine Gael 43.4k Social Democrats 42.9k Fianna Fáil 30.2k People Before Profit 17.8k Green Party 10.7k

Twitter Numbers

Party Twitter Sinn Fein 153k Fine Gael 55k Labour Party 54.5k Fianna Fáil 50.3k Green Party 41.2k Social Democrats 29k People Before Profit 21.5k

Instagram Numbers

Party Instagram Sinn Fein 54.7k Labour Party 35.9k People Before Profit 9.2k Fine Gael 8.7k Fianna Fáil 8k Green Party 6.9k Social Democrats 3.6k

TikTok Numbers