15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

2022 Texaco Children’s Art Competition

20 January 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

The search to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition has begun. Last year 10 students from Co. Cork won prizes in the Competition which is now in its 68th year and widely acknowledged as the longest-running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

The closing date for entries is Monday, 28th February. Judging will take place in April with winners to be announced in May.

Details are available at www.texacochildrensart.com or at Texaco service stations throughout the county.

EDUCATION, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
Education Minsiter visits newly opened Carrigaline Community Special School
Previous Post
Irish Water to replace 1.3km of watermains in Millstreet
Next Post