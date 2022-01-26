Cork people to benefit from stronger EU internet rules

26 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Internet users in Cork are set to benefit as the European Parliament backs the EU’s new Digital Services Act – according to Cork-based MEP Deidre Clube (Fine Gael)

The Ireland South MEP thinks the “new rules will put to an end the digital Wild West where big platforms set the rules and criminal content can go viral.”

The DSA aims to create a safer digital space where users’ rights are protected. It will also deal with content moderation and strengthen the accountability and transparency of algorithms

The EU’s digital services laws have remained largely unchanged since the adoption of the e-Commerce Directive in 2000.

MEP Clune says “few could have predicted 20 years ago that such services and providers would become such widespread and global household names. While it is important to recognise the benefit they provide, there is huge concern about the enormous influence and power these companies have.

These concerns include the circulation and promotion of illegal goods, services and content. The misuse and manipulation of personal data, and the lack of redress when issues occur.

The European Parliament has moved to make the online space a safer space for people in Cork, across the country and the continent.

Shoppers purchasing online will now know there are checks in place to ensure compliance with consumer protection rules. Internet users will have more information about how and where their data is being used. While small companies will know there is a level playing field to digital trade in the single market.”