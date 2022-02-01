SOCCER: @CorkCityFC sign Matt Healy on loan from @IpswichTown

1 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are announce the signing of Matt Healy, on loan from Ipswich Town until June

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, the young midfielder said: “I’m delighted to be joining Cork City and I am looking forward to working hard. I’ve been training with the lads since the start of pre-season and I have really enjoyed it. I have been made to feel very welcome and it is a really good environment to be in. My aim is to try and get myself a place in the team and play as many minutes as possible.”

Cork City manager Colin Healy welcomed the news, saying: “It is great to have Matt on board. He has been in with us in pre-season training and has played in the friendly games. He has worked hard and done well, so we are very pleased to have him here until the summer.”