Cork make-up artist takes part in new MUA series on TG4’s BLOC

2 February 2022

By Mary Bermingham

Entertainment

A teacher from Cork, influencers from Armagh, a call-centre worker from Limerick and an Art Student from Kerry – what do they all have in common? A love for makeup. Masters of Makeup and Queens of Contouring, this short series for BLOC TG4 delves into the fascinating world of makeup as we find out more about the Irish MUA online community taking social media by storm. With thousands of followers and endless opportunities, it is an exciting time for these 5 aspiring MUAs. What started out as a past-time has become a full-time career for many as social media makes their dreams become a reality – but it is no easy feat.

In this 4-part series, we find out what happens behind the camera lens, the Instagram filters and the Tik Tok collaborations as we get a ‘behind the scenes’ look at some of the most exciting upcoming Irish talent. We put their skills to the ultimate test as they complete a Makeup Challenge to produce a show-stopping look in just 90 minutes with the theme: Makeup in the Year 3000. From zombies to robots, the MUAs must rise to the challenge and let their creativity take charge as they create amazing looks using their makeup skills and talent.

But behind the screens and the smiles, each MUA must face the challenges of social media – from trolls to negative comments, we see how these 5 young Irish MUAs overcome their obstacles to pursue what they love doing most.

Produced by Big Mountain Productions under TG4’s Glúin Nua scheme, an Irish language filmmaking mentoring scheme in partnership with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI), Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, Údarás na Gaeltachta and in association with Gréasán na Meán Skillnet.

From a local perspective, taking part is:

Shane O’Connell (26) Wilton, Cork City A primary school teacher by day, make-up artist by night! From Cork, Shane expresses himself with his SFX make-up. Using his face as a canvas, Shane began posting his work online a year ago, but as a teacher, he was reluctant at the beginning. His confidence grew everyday and now he is comfortable creating SFX looks for his various accounts. Between teaching and make-up, he has the best of both worlds!

How to watch? Mise, Mé Féin & M’Aghaidh

Available on BLOC TG4 Instagram & YouTube from February 2nd.

https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCdiUOkv83enznSFRV9UBA-w