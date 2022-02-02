Ways to Take Better Care of Your Wellbeing

2 February 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

If you’re not paying attention to your wellbeing, then it’s only a matter of time before you may begin feeling the ill effect of it. The truth is, we all need to consciously put effort in to take care of ourselves. Self-care can come in many forms, but what it means is that you are negating stress and focusing on your own health. It doesn’t matter who you are; it is important that you attend to your wellbeing so that you do not burn out and damage your health. So, let’s take a look at some ways you can focus on your wellbeing.

Declutter

Decluttering is a great way to remove stressors from your life. When you return home from work, you don’t want to be bombarded with an abundance of stimuli that can be just as overwhelming, there can be a constant bombardment from the outside world. Your home is supposed to be a place that induces calm and relaxation. A lot of objects prevent you from doing this. Clutter causes stress, anxiety, depression, frustration, and it can even prevent you from moving on in your life. That is because you are constantly being reminded of something in the past. So, if you want a clearer mind, less stress, and to reduce your attachment (which is almost like a form of imprisonment) to objects, then you need to start decluttering.

Use the Magic Word

In case you were wondering, the magic word is no! Saying to people that you cannot do that favour, that you can’t help what such and such event, you are unable to pick this or that up, etc., etc., is essential to finding more time and destressing. Being a people pleaser will get you nowhere. In fact, not only will it help stress accumulate on top of you, but your self-esteem will be knocked as a consequence. Saying yes when you want to say no, you know you should say no, is not good for your wellbeing. However, taking control of your life and time and saying no will increase your confidence and self-respect.

Exercising

Exercise is such a great way to boost your confidence, make you happier and look and feel great. It naturally boosts happiness chemicals in the brain known as serotonin and dopamine; it also creates an abundance of endorphins which allow you to feel more pleasure in life. Combine with that all the physical effects such as weight loss, more luscious skin, the prevention of illness and disease. Exercise, even simply regular walking, is a vital aspect of your wellbeing.

Treats

Remember if you work hard, you need to reward yourself every now and again. That is, even if you have a family you are looking after. You cannot deny yourself all the time. This subconsciously seeps in and tell you that you are not worth it. You are worth it. So, why not have that haircut, why not get that Panerai watch, or go to that spa day. Treats are how we tell ourselves it is all for something.