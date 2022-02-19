Fiver Flutter Triggers Cork Lotto Coup Of €7,505

19 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Punter Toasts EuroMillions win From Only Three Numbers

The luck was in for a County Cork punter on Friday night when they scooped a tasty profit of €7,500 thanks to just three Lotto numbers.

The anonymous customer made it a weekend to remember by placing a €5 bet in their local BoyleSports shop, picking just three numbers to land in the EuroMillions main draw that evening.

They pinned their hopes on numbers 25, 38 and 41, with the chances of all three coming out rated at 1,500/1.

But the odds tumbled when the balls rolled out and when the bet clicked, the customer’s betslip immediately skyrocketed in value by a cool €7,505.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Hats off to our Cork customer for winning a four-figure sum from just three numbers. We don’t see odds of 1,500/1 beaten every day, so we have to admire them for thinking big.”