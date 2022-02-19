What’s happening in Carrigaline?

19 February 2022

By Mary Bermingham

Sustainable Energy

The Carrigaline Sustainable Energy Community group are certainly getting people thinking and talking about saving energy usage and ways and means of generating energy i.e. fuel or electricity. In the last century water from the river Owenabue was used to drive three corn/grist mills and the electricity generator which powered the Carrigaline Pottery in the early days. Water also powered the workshop in the Carrigaline Engineering Works. Today in 2022 all the industries, businesses, farmers, builders and residents within the community all have an input to the energy master plan for Carrigaline which will be created during the year ahead. The SEC committee has qualified for grant aid to engage a consultant who will oversee and design the plan.

Seachtain na Gaeilge

Le lá le Pádraig ag teacht suas táimid go léir ag súil go mór le bheith mar Gael ar an lá. Le cúpla bhliain anuas tá Seachtain na Gaeilge tar éis dul ar aghaidh i gcomhair cúpla seachtaine. Anseo i gCarraig Uí Leighin táimid ag iarraidh páirt a ghlacadh i spiorad na nGael a chur chun cinn freisin. An féidir linn “Carraig Uí Leighin a Chur Ag Caint”? Chun tús a chur leis, táimid tar éis “Ciorcal Comhrá” a thosú in san Óstán, a thosaigh le cúigear an an cCéadaoin seo caite ag a hocht a chlog. Baileoimid arís ar an gCéadaoin seo ag 8pm agus tá súil againn cúpla duine sa bhreis a thabhairt linn. Bí ag féachaint amach i gcóir níos mó Gaeilge timpeall na háite agus ná dearmad do chúpla focal a úsáid.

Ciorcal Comhrá

A movement has started in Carrigaline to encourage the use of Gaeilge on a regular basis in the Parish. It is estimated that there are some 3,000 who are competent Irish speakers in the community. Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin was founded in 1985 and An Naionra a few years later and An Gaelcholáiste six years ago. A Ciorcal Comhrá Gaeilge got together in the Carrigaline Court Hotel every Wednesday at 8.00pm. Fáilte roimh chách. A Ciorcal Comhrá takes place in the community School at 7.15 on Tuesday evenings. Clubs, organisations, businesses and all with an interest in a Cúpla Focal are invited to be part of the movement to get Carrigaline ag labhairt Gaeilge for Seachtain na Gaeilge for the first two weeks of March.

GAA

Carrigaline GAA club which has a 10 Year Plan to develop their playing fields and facilities are delighted to hear the good news that they have been granted €150,000 from the Sports Capitol Grants Allocation to upgrade and floodlight pitch no 4. Other projects in the 10 year plan, some of which are already started, include the development of two new under age pitches, upgrade floodlighting, the new gym and ball wall. The club continues with their weekly lotto and 45 drives on Tuesday nights.

Country Markets

Carrigaline Country Markets continues every Friday morning at the Band Hall from 8.30am to 10.30am. They continue to supply locally produced fresh farm vegetables, eggs, fresh home baked cakes, croissants, biscuits, scones and breads, gluten free baking, quiches, honey, jams, marmalades, and kindling etc.

Orders can be pre booked the previous Wednesday or Thursday phone Kathleen Dempsey Chairperson 086 391 3234 or Eileen Kelly 087 694 2560.

Aifreann

Bhí Aifreann Gaeilge á chéiliúradh ag an tAth Charlie Nyhan SC ar 10.00 r.n. an Domhnach seo caite 13ú lá Mhí Feabhra. Cuimhneamh míosa a bhi ann do Bhríd Úna Ní Mhaoileoin, Iarphriomhoide Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin, a fuair bás timpeall mí ó shin. Léigh Séamus de Londra, Priomhoide Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin, an chéad léacht, chan Nora Uí Nuanáin an Psalm agus leigh Martina Uí Dhubhail iar Leas Phríomhoide an tarna léacht. Leigh Siobhán Ní Chluana, leas Príomhoide, Majella Uí Crualaoí, Cathaoirleach an Bord Bainistíochta agus daltaí ón nGaelscoil Jenny Ní Chonghaile, Mark Ó Dálaigh, Siún Ní Mhuirgheasa Guí an Phobal. Chan on Cór iomainn oiriunach and sheinn Grupa Cheoil an nGaelscoil ceol binn a críochnaigh le ‘Pólca Bhríd Úna’ a chum Brian Ó Muirgheasa i 2018 nuair a bhí Bríd Una ag criochnú sa Ghaelscoil tar éis 33 bliain i bhfeidhil. Bhí slua mór foireann, daltaí, tuismitheoirí agus cáirde ón nGaelscoil ag an tAifreann.

The March Aifreann Gaeilge will be celebrated at 10.00 am on Sunday morning 13th in the Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline. Beidh fáilte roimh amhránaithe go dtí an Cór san áiléar. Beidh Billeoga Aifrinn agus iomainn ar fail ag na dóirse agus beidh fáilte roimh chách.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed have ambitious plans for future activities in the Shed when they get the all clear to open up their new Shed to the entire membership. Several projects are in the pipeline including the renovation of a 100 year old horse drawn reaper and binder, an old potato digger and a 60 year old Czechoslovakian manufactured jet engine used in a twin engine Russian fighter jet. The men in the wood workshop are discussing ambitious plans to build a boat while continuing to make bird boxes and bird feeders, bat boxes, planters and picnic tables.

The Walking Group of the Shed drove to Shanbally and walked to Ringaskiddy and back on Monday morning last. They plan to meet again at the Shed at 11.00am on Monday next. The choir continues to rehearse every Tuesday at 10.30am in preparation for the Shed Variety Concert in Carrigaline Court Hotel on Sunday March 27th. A Work Day is planned for this Thursday to complete necessary tasks including the erection of the relocated polytunnel., once complete the gardening section are ready for spring planting. Enquiries Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Dance Classes

After a two year break due to Covid-19 Set and Céilí Dance classes are due to begin again. Popular dance teacher Fionán Cogan, in response to many requests, will hold an eight week set and céilí dance class commencing on Tuesday March 8th from 8.30pm until 10.30pm for 8 weeks in the Marian Hall, Ballinhassig. Contact Fionán 087 818 5111.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns are progressing with a train sculpture which will be located on Bothar Guidel. The committee met with and engaged Mick Wilkins who will make the sculpture. Tidy Towns are planning another mural or two for the Main Street. Spring planting has started and ongoing litter picking and cleaning continues every Saturday and Tuesday mornings, volunteers meet at HQ in the Owenabue Car park at 9.30am.

Active Retired

Carrigaline Active Retirement Association hold the postponed Christmas Party this Thursday in the Trident Hotel in Kinsale. CARA which now has 74 members continues to meet in the Parish Centre every Thursday from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. They are organising a variety of events for the weeks ahead. This coming Thursday February 24th CARA welcomes back the popular Dave and Tadhg for an afternoon sing song.