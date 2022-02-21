Douglas Road to close for Irish Water upgrades

21 February 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, are undertaking vital water network improvement works on the Douglas Road, Cork City, to ensure a safer and more secure water supply to customers.

These improvement works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme which focuses on providing communities with a more reliable water supply by removing old damaged pipes from the water network.

The works, being carried out by Ward and Burke Limited on behalf of Irish Water, are due to take place for five nights from Monday 28 February until Saturday morning 5 March. To safely and efficiently complete these works, they will be undertaken at night and under a road closure. Due to the location of the existing water mains and requirement to cross both lanes with excavations, closure of one lane to maintain traffic flows is unfeasible and therefore a full road closure is required.

The Douglas Road will be closed from the bottom of the Southern Road at the Infirmary Road/Old Blackrock Road/Langford Row Junction to the junction of the Douglas Road and Tramore Lawn. The recommended vehicular diversion will be via Langford Row, Summerhill South, Evergreen Road, South Douglas road to the turn for Tramore Lawn where traffic will re-join the Douglas Road. The Douglas Road will be fully open outside of working hours.

Irish Water understands that road works can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Cork and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on www.water.ie

Irish Water has invested over €500 million between 2017 and the end of 2021 to reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the public water network. Fixing leaks can be complicated but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2021 it was reduced to 38%.