15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

€60 Million investment will create 60 jobs at Patrick Street Penneys

3 March 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City Centre – Photos

Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform with David Paterson, Chief Financial Officer Primark, taken during the Minister’s visit to Penneys on Patrick St. The Patrick Street store will undergo a €60 Million investment that will see the creation of more than 60 new jobs in Cork City, providing a huge boost to the local economy and creating a great new shopping experience customers in Co. Cork
PIC Darragh Kane

Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform with Joe Buckley, Store Supervisor, David Paterson, Chief Financial Officer Primark, Gerard McConnell, Director of Construction and Facilities at Primark, Mary O’Donovan Assistant Manager and Michael McCarthy, Area Manager during a visit to Penneys on Patrick Street. The Patrick Street store will undergo a 60 Million investment that will see the creation of more than 60 new jobs in Cork City, providing a huge boost to the local economy and creating a great new shopping experience for customers in Co. Cork.
PIC Darragh Kane

AREA: CORK CITY, BUSINESS, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
New 103-bed Hotel for South Terrace, Cork City Centre
Previous Post
WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Network Ireland Cork branch March event honed in on PR skills for businesses
Next Post