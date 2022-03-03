€60 Million investment will create 60 jobs at Patrick Street Penneys
3 March 2022
By Tom Collins
Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform with David Paterson, Chief Financial Officer Primark, taken during the Minister’s visit to Penneys on Patrick St. The Patrick Street store will undergo a €60 Million investment that will see the creation of more than 60 new jobs in Cork City, providing a huge boost to the local economy and creating a great new shopping experience customers in Co. Cork PIC Darragh Kane
