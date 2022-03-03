New 103-bed Hotel for South Terrace, Cork City Centre

3 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

JMK Group Announces a Second New Cork City Centre Hotel

The JMK Group is set to open a second property in Cork. The Adagio Aparthotel Cork City by Accor Hotels will open in summer 2024, creating one hundred jobs and marking the group’s sixth Irish hotel.

The 3-star plus hotel, which represents the first Adagio branded aparthotel in Ireland with 103 keys, will be located on South Street in the city. The location is the latest addition to the JMK Group’s current portfolio of five hotels in Ireland including Holiday Inn Dublin Airport, Holiday Inn Express Dublin City Centre, Waterford Marina Hotel, Hampton by Hilton Dublin City Centre, opening in April this year, and Moxy Hotel and Residence Inn by Marriott® Cork City which will open on Cork’s Camden Quay in autumn 2023.

The group also operates three hotels in the UK: Hampton by Hilton London Ealing, Seraphine Hammersmith, and Seraphine Olympia in central London.

John Kajani, Chairman of the JMK Group said,