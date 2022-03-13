What Are the Benefits of a Security Guard at Your Business?

13 March 2022

By Roger Kennedy

When you own a business, of course, you want to do anything you can to protect it in every way. One thing you might consider not only to protect your business as a whole but also your employees is a corporate security guard service.

The world is facing a lot of chaos and uncertainty right now, so you could be thinking about it more than ever before.

The following are things to know and some of the benefits that can come from investing in corporate security guard services.

What Does a Corporate Security Guard Do?

A business security professional often takes on multifaceted roles. Corporate security helps with asset protection and provides a highly visible deterrent to any criminal behavior. That helps your employees and everyone you do business with feel safer, and it’s good for your branding and overall image.

A security guard can also deliver a positive front-of-house experience. They can manage a range of FOH duties, from security checks to welcoming visitors.

There are also occupational and safety standards corporate security professionals can help you adhere to. For example, they can become responsible for general workplace safety as well as specific things like fire safety.

Security creates peace of mind for you and everyone who interacts with your business. It also shows your customers that you care about safety, and protecting it is worth investing in from your perspective.

If you’re in a high-crime area or you have high-end merchandise, these priorities can be especially relevant.

When employees and everyone else has peace of mind, they can be more productive and focus on the work at hand.

Specific Benefits of Security At Your Business

We’ve touched on some of them already, but generally, hiring a security guard or corporate security team includes benefits like:

Protection not only from outside threats but internal threats as well. For example, having someone on-site can prevent workplace assault or internal theft. You’re showing not only people on the outside but also people within your business that you take crime seriously.

If something does happen, a professional is trained to deal with the situation efficiently. They have the skills, training, and knowledge to deal with a security concern that arises.

There can be more of a sense of order in a workplace when security is present.

Business owners often don’t realize that security professionals do offer customer service as well. For example, in a retail store, a security professional can help guide customers. If there is a situation with a disgruntled customer, security can step in. They can also escort both clients and employees to their vehicles after dark.

Signs It’s Time to Hire Security

When you’re a very small business, you may not see the need for security, or maybe it’s not in your budget. As you grow, this tends to change.

The more quickly your company is growing in size and revenue, the more likely it’s time to bring in someone to help you.

You might also be spending your own time on security yourself as a business owner that could be used in other ways. You need to focus on how to grow your business and revenue, not installing and monitoring security and surveillance equipment.

When you partner with a security firm, they can create a complete plan so that security is something you can remove from your plate entirely. While it’s an added expense, the ROI, even just in terms of the time it saves you, can be well worth it.

You might also be worried about liability. You have a responsibility to have a safe business property, as well as keeping your employees, staff, and anyone on your property safe. Security professionals know all regulations that you need to follow to protect yourself from liability.

It could be that you’ve noticed an increased level of risk that doesn’t have to do with your business directly, but maybe your location or the environment. For example, crime could be on the rise, or you might be hearing about high-profile situations nearby. That’s been happening in a lot of cities in the past couple of years, so it could be time to address these changes with security.

Along with generally rising crime, you might have experienced situations specific to you. For example, maybe employees are being harassed in the parking lot, particularly when they’re leaving or coming when it’s dark.

Being a business owner requires a lot of responsibility, but you can maintain a safe, secure workplace by hiring professionals to manage it for you.