Newly bereaved parents welcome to support group in Bandon

14 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Anam Cara, a national organisation supporting bereaved parents, holds thirteen face-to-face meetings across the country each and every month. Every parent present at the meeting have many things in common, however the most significant being, the loss of a child.

Taking that first step to attend a meeting can, in many cases, be the toughest. But every bereaved parent who attends has made that first step. It may have been last month, last year or some still come along five years later – there is no time limit on how long you can attend.

On Tuesday 15th March, Anam Cara will hold their West Cork meeting in The Munster Arms, Bandon @ 7:15pm. All bereaved parents are welcome, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death to the meeting, free of charge.

Registration is not required to attend the meeting on Tuesday 15th March, just turn up. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in the West Cork area and surrounds to attend.

For further information on the event, Anam Cara can be contacted on 085 2888 888 or by email info@anamcara.ie