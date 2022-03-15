15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Construction Industry Federation Cork Branch elect Chairman

15 March 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Michael O’Sullivan Greene (right) outgoing chairman of the Cork Branch of the CIF with the 2022 chairman Ger O’Leary. Also included is Conor O’Connell, Director (Southern Region) CIF, on left.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Ger O’Leary, newly elected chairman for 2022 of the Cork Branch of the Construction Industry Federation.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

