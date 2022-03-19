Cork man Paul Deane scoops the 2021 Irish Wind Industry Champion of Renewables Award

19 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Clonakilty native Dr. Paul Deane, Research Fellow at University College Cork, has been named the 2021 Irish Wind Industry Champion of Renewables at the annual Irish Wind Awards.

This award recognises the outstanding contribution made by an individual who goes

above and beyond to push the boundaries in raising awareness, inspiring others, demonstrating long-term leadership and ambition in the Irish wind industry.

Dr. Paul Deane is Research Fellow at University College Cork and a senior researcher in clean energy futures with Science Foundation Ireland’s MaREI Centre in University College Cork, Ireland.

Paul has been involved in the energy industry for approximately 15 years in both commercial and academic research. This research seeks to further understanding of the transition to low carbon energy systems from a technical, societal and an economic perspective.

Paul’s research has been critical in advising all stakeholders including the Irish Government on the medium and long-term options for decarbonising the Irish energy system. In 2021, Paul led the work of UCC MaREI in authoring Our Climate Neutral Future: Zero by 50 which looked at achieving a zero-carbon economy in Ireland.

Dr. Paul Deane, Champion of Renewables Award winner, said: “I’m so delighted to accept this Wind Energy Ireland award for my and my colleagues in MaREI. It is so important now to have independent voices in research. And to look to Ireland to play to our strengths to reduce our emissions it’s not just about climate issues anymore, it’s about social issues and as we have seen beyond our borders it’s now about very relevant security issues.”

The annual Irish Wind Awards, hosted by Wind Energy Ireland, celebrate innovators and leaders in Ireland’s fight against climate change.