Weekly News from Carrigaline

26 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.e

St Patrick’s Day Car Run

There was general disappointment that Carrigaline didn’t have a St Patrick’s Day parade this year however St Patrick did make an appearance and travelled through the town in an open top vintage car. Applauded by a great attendance 12 outriders led the vintage parade of 16 from Dairygold through Main Street, right at the church, right down Bothar Guidel and on to Crosshaven and Fountainstown. They got a great welcome there from Angela who treated them to hospitality. In good spirits the entourage enjoyed the fine weather and music and a great sing song by the beach for a few hours led by chief organiser Kevin Meaney.

Pipe Band

In keeping with tradition the Carrigaline Pipe Band played on St Patrick’s Day at 10.00am Mass which was celebrated for their deceased members. The band played suitable hymns with which the congregation joined in. After Mass the band played to an appreciative audience who were so delighted to see and hear them after three years, some of the young children were so excited at the spectacle that now they want to join the band. In the afternoon the Pipe Band led the Douglas St Patrick’s Day parade.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed are all geared up and looking forward to their Variety Concert this Sunday in the Carrigaline Court Hotel. The event kicks off at 7.30pm with the doors open at 7.00pm. Admission €10 Tickets from members or at the Hotel.

On St Patrick’s Day Shed members stewarded the Vintage Car Run through the town. The walking group visited Tramore Park on Monday and enjoyed the city views from the pinnacle. The choir continues practicing on Tuesdays. Shed enquiries Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Active Retired

Carrigaline Active Retirement Association members will meet in the Parish Centre this Thursday 24th at 2.30 pm. They are heading to Clonakilty for Afternoon Tea in Fernhill on Thursday April 21st and they are planning a 4 day trip to Westport from Tuesday May 3rd.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns have been allocated €16,500 by Cork County Council under the Community Contract, Capital and Amenity Grants. Tidy Towns are developing a train sculpture on Bothar Guidel, painting more murals and organising a tree planting programme. Tidy Towns are erecting a new store at the eastern side of the Owenabue car park. Meanwhile the daffodils around the town are looking well and the flowers in the planters are ready to bloom. The volunteer team is getting bigger and continue to meet every Saturday and Tuesday at HQ in the Owenabue Car park at 9.30am. This Saturday March 26th Tidy Towns hold a fundraising table quiz in the GAA Pavilion commencing at 7.30pm, table of four €40.

Treasure Hunt

Bhí an aimsear go hálainn don Tóraíocht Taisce Teaghlaigh ar an Aoine seo chaite. The weather was perfect for the family Treasure Hunt on St Patrick’s bank holiday Friday March 18th as part Carraig Ag Caint. Starting point and registration was at the Bandstand in the Town Park. 40 families registered from 12 noon and then the 150 participants combed Carrigaline for the next two or three hours seeking answers to the 52 questions.

With 52 questions, people who got 50, 49 or 48 got a voucher for €20 who were the following Jane Mc Carthy, Anne Dunne, Iwona, Clodagh Ni Fhearghail, Michael Keating, Lyndsey El Amoud, Elaine Oughton, David Moloney, Amber Murphy, The Dineen Family, Ger Harrington agus Nick Folley.

There was a another award for one of the smaller hunters and that prize when to Eimear Walsh and her family. Bhi duais specialta do chlann le Gaeilge mar an 3ú teanga. There was a special award from the families with Irish as a 3rd language, this went to Loreta. Míle buíochas do Nora Uí Nuanáin a eagraigh an ócáid..

Ciorcal Comhrá

Carraig Ag Caint invites you to join them on Wednesday nights at 8pm in the Carrigaline Court Hotel for their Ciorcal Comhrá! Your level of Gaeilge doesn’t matter. Come along for a bit of practice and the chats! Tír gan teanga, tír gan anam. Eolas ó Éamonn Ó Cearnaigh 086 394 6062.

Carrigaline Farmer’s Market

Carrigaline Farmer’s Market is back outdoors this Friday March from 25th 11am until 3pm at Carrigaline GAA club. They have food, coffee, cakes, Arts, crafts, gifts, fresh produce, sweets and ice cream available. They also have music from Sharnie B, face painting and a fire truck at the market so it will be a nice event for your toddlers and junior cycle kids to attend after school.

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise musicians played at a number of events on St Patrick’s Day. Different groups played for the residents and staff of St Luke’s Home, walked and played in the Douglas St Patrick’s Day parade and another group later played for a session in Douglas GAA. More musicians were back in the GAA on Sunday evening March 20th for a few hours of trad music. Classes continue every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. A group from the branch play in the Carrigaline Court Hotel for the Carrigaline Men’s Shed Variety Concert on this Sunday night.