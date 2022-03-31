Dursey Island will have a temporary ferry service while its famous cable car is being repaired

31 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has confirmed that once-off emergency funding will be made available to Cork County Council to provide a temporary ferry service for Dursey Island.

The service ensures that Dursey Island residents and the local farming community will continue to have reliable mainland connectivity while Cork County Council repairs the existing cable car infrastructure.

Following an intervention by the Minister, agreement has been reached that the department will assist Cork County Council with funding to provide a daily ferry service on a temporary basis. As part of the agreement, Cork County Council has confirmed that it will manage all aspects of the procurement process.

Making the announcement, Minister Humphreys said:

“I know that considerable concerns have been expressed by local residents and farmers following the announcement by Cork County Council that the cable car was to close for maintenance. I have discussed the matter in detail with my government colleagues, Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan and Senator Tim Lombard, and I am pleased to announce that my department will provide this emergency funding on a once-off basis to support a temporary ferry service for Dursey Island. I know that there has been considerable concern, particularly among farmers, that they would not have access to the island to tend to their livestock. The service will ensure that both island residents and also the mainland based farmers continue to have regular access to Dursey Island while maintenance work is carried out on the cable car.”

Minister Humphreys continued:

“I think a lot of stress and anxiety for the Dursey Island farmers and residents could have been avoided if consultation had of taken place at an earlier stage but nevertheless the most important thing is that a service will be provided and I am pleased to confirm my department will assist Cork County Council with the funding required to put this service in place.”

The Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Gillian Coughlan on Dursey Cable Car released a statement today saying