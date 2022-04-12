Cork Greens celebrate the arrival of the Basic Income Scheme for the Arts

12 April 2022

By Tom Collins

Ann Luttrell, who is a member of the Cork Greens and is the convenor of the Green Party’s Arts Policy group, originally wrote a motion proposing a basic income scheme for the Arts sector in 2020. With the support of the Cork Greens, the motion was brought to the Green Party convention in 2020. On the 12th April, applications will open and a trial unlike anything seen in Ireland before will begin. Over three years, the pilot scheme will examine the impact of a basic income on 2000 artists and creative arts workers.

Ann said, ‘This scheme has been a long time coming and we wholeheartedly celebrate its arrival. Piloting a basic income for the arts has been a key priority for the Green Party Arts Policy Group and for Cork Greens, and we congratulate Minister Catherine Martin for her tireless work in pursuing its delivery. It wouldn’t have happened without her and her commitment to the Arts. It’s a small but very important step towards ensuring a proper livelihood for arts workers.’