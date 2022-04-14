ARTS NEWS: Nano Nagle Place’s Diversity Academy

14 April 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Nano Nagle Place have launched ‘Diversity Academy’. Diversity Academy, funded by Cork City Arts Office, brings together participants from The Lantern Community Project and Cork Migrant Centre to work with artist Ann Metchelink in an embroidery project inspired by Nano Nagle and the museum’s rich textile collections.

The vision of the Diversity Academy was to develop a space where diverse users of our site could come together in creativity to express aspects of their cultures and address issues that are important to them. Diversity Academy was an artist led, community craftivism project where participants created a collaborative artwork. This pilot project, supported by Cork City Council Arts Office, built upon the incredible community cohesion and capacity building activities already undertaken by Cork Migrant Centre, The Lantern Community Project, and Nano Nagle Place. Diversity Academy for the first time brings participants of these organizations together in creativity and solidarity.