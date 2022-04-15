MOTORSPORT: Munster 100 Motorcycle Road Races return to Glanmire

15 April 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

After a 2-year enforced hiatus from road racing the Munster 100 Motorcycle Road Races return to Glanmire, Cork on the 13 th and 14th of August 2022. The last couple of years have been starved of road racing action owing to the global pandemic but with the easing of restrictions a highly anticipated National Championship is set to return. This will be the 3rd running of the Munster 100 Road Races at the 4.6km Glanmire track and the 22nd running of the Munster 100 as we know it.

A tightly packed calendar has seen pressures put on competitors and supporters alike therefore the

Club has taken the decision to give some breathing space to those who need it most and the final

rounds of the MCUI road racing Championships will take place round the Cork City track on the

second weekend in August. “With the new date on the Calendar we hope to have a bumper paddock

this year. Given how tough it’s been on the supporters over the last few years, competitors are

chomping at the bit to get going so the scene is set for another great weekend’s road racing in

Glanmire.” That was the view of Club Chairman Robert Farrissey who himself was excited at the

prospect of motorbike racing returning to the Cork track again.

The Club has slowly but surely been putting the wheels in motion for 2022 buoyed by the huge

turnout at the recent Motorcycle Weekend that saw the World’s fastest road racer Peter Hickman

make the journey to Cork alongside three-time British Supersport Champion Jack Kennedy. All eyes

will be on the local contingent once again with the likes of Ben Mullane, Stephen Tobin, Derek

Wilson, Stephen Casey, John O’Donovan and most notably the rising star of the road racing scene

Mike Browne. Browne heads up the RK Racing Burrows Engineering outfit and is sure to be fighting

for podiums in the marquee classes. It seems like a lifetime ago now but in 2019 we saw Derek

Sheils, Micko Sweeney, Vinny Brennan and Davy Howard all secure National Championships in

Glanmire and the stage will be set for similar victories this August.

First bikes down the road on Saturday will commence at 12 noon when a full practice and qualifying

program will get underway in race order. Saturday evening will also feature 2 Championship races

for the Classic categories and the racing will resume at 11am Sunday morning after scrutiny. All

going to plan the 5 lap Open class will start proceedings for the 8 race card culminating in the 6 lap

Grand Final to bring an end to what will hopefully be a safe and enjoyable days racing.

For more information you can head across to www.cmrvc.ie and click on the Munster 100 Home

Page. Alternatively, we are connected to all the usual social media outlets such as Facebook,

Instagram and Twitter so for all the latest news just search for Munster 100 Road Races. Most

importantly, don’t forget our new date for 2022 is the 13th and 14th of August in Glanmire.

Entry wristbands are available on the approach roads at only €30 for the complete weekend’s racing action and kids go free!