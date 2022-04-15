MOTORSPORT: Munster 100 Motorcycle Road Races return to Glanmire

15 April 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
After a 2-year enforced hiatus from road racing the Munster 100 Motorcycle Road Races return to Glanmire, Cork on the 13 th and 14th of August 2022. The last couple of years have been starved of road racing action owing to the global pandemic but with the easing of restrictions a highly anticipated National Championship is set to return. This will be the 3rd running of the Munster 100 Road Races at the 4.6km Glanmire track and the 22nd running of the Munster 100 as we know it.
A tightly packed calendar has seen pressures put on competitors and supporters alike therefore the
Club has taken the decision to give some breathing space to those who need it most and the final
rounds of the MCUI road racing Championships will take place round the Cork City track on the
second weekend in August. “With the new date on the Calendar we hope to have a bumper paddock
this year. Given how tough it’s been on the supporters over the last few years, competitors are
chomping at the bit to get going so the scene is set for another great weekend’s road racing in
Glanmire.” That was the view of Club Chairman Robert Farrissey who himself was excited at the
prospect of motorbike racing returning to the Cork track again.
The Club has slowly but surely been putting the wheels in motion for 2022 buoyed by the huge
turnout at the recent Motorcycle Weekend that saw the World’s fastest road racer Peter Hickman
make the journey to Cork alongside three-time British Supersport Champion Jack Kennedy. All eyes
will be on the local contingent once again with the likes of Ben Mullane, Stephen Tobin, Derek
Wilson, Stephen Casey, John O’Donovan and most notably the rising star of the road racing scene
Mike Browne. Browne heads up the RK Racing Burrows Engineering outfit and is sure to be fighting
for podiums in the marquee classes. It seems like a lifetime ago now but in 2019 we saw Derek
Sheils, Micko Sweeney, Vinny Brennan and Davy Howard all secure National Championships in
Glanmire and the stage will be set for similar victories this August.
First bikes down the road on Saturday will commence at 12 noon when a full practice and qualifying
program will get underway in race order. Saturday evening will also feature 2 Championship races
for the Classic categories and the racing will resume at 11am Sunday morning after scrutiny. All
going to plan the 5 lap Open class will start proceedings for the 8 race card culminating in the 6 lap
Grand Final to bring an end to what will hopefully be a safe and enjoyable days racing.
For more information you can head across to www.cmrvc.ie and click on the Munster 100 Home
Page. Alternatively, we are connected to all the usual social media outlets such as Facebook,
Instagram and Twitter so for all the latest news just search for Munster 100 Road Races. Most
importantly, don’t forget our new date for 2022 is the 13th and 14th of August in Glanmire.
Entry wristbands are available on the approach roads at only €30 for the complete weekend’s racing action and kids go free!