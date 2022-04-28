Cork Hurler Darragh Fitzgibbon cuts ribbon at Lidl Charleville

28 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Lidl Ireland is delighted to announce its new store in Charleville is now open. The store guarantees shoppers Lidl’s renowned range of top-quality products at market leading prices. Lidl’s Charleville store will see a significant local investment of more than €8 million and will create over 30 permanent jobs with the retailer. Present at the opening were Cork and Charleville Hurler Darragh Fitzgibbon, Conor Lane, Sales Operations Manager and Stephen O’Connell, Store Manager, to officially open the store.

Customers at Lidl Charleville, which has undergone an extensive knock and rebuild, will be able to shop the new modern store that has a spacious interior layout with a 1,420 sqm shop floor that has high ceilings, wide aisles which creates a comfortable shopping experience for all. It also incorporates a large bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries, one of Lidl’s most popular features.

Lidl also continues to pioneer in the area of sustainability while maintaining its status as the most affordable place to shop. The new environmentally friendly store, with roof mounted solar panels will be powered by 100% green renewable electricity as part of its 50001 ISO certified energy management system. It is an excellent example of Lidl’s leadership in the sustainable building field providing free EV charging points to customers.

In addition, the new store will feature a wildflower garden and become Lidl’s latest Pollinator-Friendly store in Ireland. Creating a haven for pollinators like bees, butterflies and hoverflies, which are essential for the production of the fresh fruit and vegetables that Lidl Ireland is renowned for.

Commenting on the opening, Stephen O’Connell, Store Manager, Lidl Charleville said:

“We are thrilled to open our brand-new store in Charleville. The store will offer our customers an even better shopping experience with its spacious design and sustainability features throughout, as well as great value and fresh produce that Lidl is famous for. We look forward to welcoming customers new and old now the doors are finally open.”

Advancing Lidl Ireland’s community-focused objectives under its ‘A Better Tomorrow’ corporate social responsibility programme, and to mark the opening, the staff at the Charleville store have donated €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to St Joseph’s Foundation. A non-profit organization, founded in 1968, to provide services and supports to children and adults with special needs, and their families.

Lidl’s Charleville store is open daily: Monday – Saturday 8:00am – 10:00pm, and Sunday 9:00am – 9:00pm.