Cork scoops top award at Musgrave MarketPlace Region of the Year Awards

27 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Musgrave MarketPlace Cork was named ‘Region of the Year’ at the Musgrave MarketPlace Region of the Year Awards. After being unable to gather for the event in 2021, the event was back in full attendance, taking place on Thursday, 21st April at Dunboyne Castle Hotel, Meath.

The annual awards acknowledge the excellent team effort that goes into the running of Musgrave MarketPlace branches around the country as well as awarding individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the business.

This year’s event saw 14 award categories in total with over 170 Musgrave Wholesale Partners colleagues in attendance. The Cork branch received the top award due to its continued remarkable sales performance, QA audits, mystery shopper scores and employee engagement results over the course of 2021.

Commenting on this highly commended industry accolade, General Manager of the Cork branch Andrew Dwyer said:

“This is a tremendous achievement for all of us here at Musgrave MarketPlace Cork and we are honoured to be recognised as Region of the Year. Our team is committed, hardworking and focused on the common goal of driving sales, and wholesale excellence. I wish to thank each and every one of our team for their dedication and passion in providing a first-class customer experience.”

Also speaking about the Region of the Year Awards, Michael McCormack, Managing Director at Musgrave MarketPlace said:

“I would like to congratulate Andrew and his hardworking team at Cork, as well as all our winners across the country on their achievements. I am delighted we were able to bring the teams together again to celebrate this fantastic event. Each colleague has made an enormous contribution to the business during the past year in challenging times. The Region of the Year awards are a great way to celebrate the achievements of the teams and individuals that work so hard towards our goal of leading the future of food wholesaling and convenience retailing.”

Other awards announced on the night recognised best customer service champion, as voted for by Musgrave MarketPlace customers, and best warehouse, driver, central support and commercial colleagues.

Musgrave Marketplace Region of the Year awards 2021 at Dunboyne Castle Hotel, County Meath. Michael McCormack, Managing Director at Musgrave MarketPlace with Andrew Dwyer General Manager of the Cork brand of Musgrave MarketPlace and the Cork Musgrave Marketplace team. Photo: Barry Cronin

